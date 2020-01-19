A paramedic will be featured in the Disney + series next week

A paramedic with Hall Ambulance will be on display next week as part of a Disney + TV series.

The organization said Anthony Dominguez would be part of the Jan. 24 episode of Kristen Bell’s “Encore” program, which brings together high school theater students, who then work with Broadway professionals to offer a follow-up performance in adulthood.

Dominguez attended the Pacifica Christian School in Santa Monica and participated in the production of the school of musical comedy “Ragtime” during his years there.

Last summer, Mark Corum, head of public information for the room’s ambulance, said that Dominguez had been contacted on his Facebook account by Disney about his participation in the series. At the time, he was just finishing his paramedic training with Hall Ambulance.

Corum said that Dominguez was initially unsure of the truth of the offer and contacted some of his classmates to see if they had also been contacted by Disney, which they had done.

In August, Corum said that Dominguez had participated in the filming of the episode. Although much of it was done in Los Angeles, he said a shoot was done in Bakersfield at the EMS Academy Ambulance Hall.

Dominguez was not available to comment on this story on Friday. For more information on “Encore”, visit https://bit.ly/2trNP7O.

Dominguez is visible on the far right of the photo, the penultimate. Courtesy of Walt Disney Co.