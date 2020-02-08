A peek into Steve Davis’s record collection

(This feature originally appeared in Prog number 2)

I have the reputation of being boring, so people automatically assume that I have to be prog because it is boring. And that my record collection is therefore full of albums with drum solos of 30 minutes. But that really shows how much intolerance there is still when it comes to prog. I don’t like straight progrock – I have never enjoyed Yes, ELP or Genesis, the more “acceptable” faces of the genre – nor am I into straight jazz. But mix the two and prog jazz works for me! The recipe is magical.

“I received prog when I was in school in sixth form. Most of my friends loved Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Cockney Rebel or Roxy Music. But a friend introduced me to the Canterbury scene and it immediately fascinated me. I loved what bands like Soft machine and Henry Cow were doing it – it was a challenge and very complex.

“The first prog album I ever bought was Friendly giantIs in a glass house. That really influenced me. I think that band has remained undervalued, although it seems that many young people discover them, which is great.

“One thing that really interested me in prog was listening Alan Freeman’s Saturday rock show on Radio 1 (which ran from 1973-1978). Everyone rightly gives the honor to John Peel for playing esoteric music. But I heard so many great things at Freeman’s Saturday afternoon show while working as a meat packer in a local grocery store.

“I am known for my love for it Magma, whom I started when I caught them live in 1974 in the Roundhouse in London. I went to the support band, Isotope, but stayed and was blown away by Magma (see more about this story and the band, p68). I just had to have everything they had recorded. There is a stigma about French bands in this country. We are only separated by a small drop of water, but British prog fans generally ask for French music, and they generally have no idea. For example, I would highly recommend that readers of this magazine take a look Albert Marcoeur, which is clearly inspired by Frank Zappa and Robert Wyatt. Now he sings in French, so you have no idea what he is talking about. However, I have been told that his lyrics are smart.

“Talk about Robert Wyatt, an album in my collection that I would highly recommend to everyone is Rock Bottom. It is the type of album that you should hear when you are knocked out of your face. It’s just an incredible record.

“As I said before, I am not usually in the more mainstream prog, but an album that I absolutely love, and would like to once again be in everyone’s record collection is In The Land Of Gray And Pink by Caravan – another band from the Canterbury scene. At first glance it may seem a bit gentle, but the lyrics are so sharp and there is also a sense of humor.

“I have about 2,000 albums in my collection that are of a prog nature and I am always looking for records. The thing is that there is so much music that you never get close to hearing everything.

“Nowadays I buy most of my CDs and vinyl online. But I do miss the local record stores, which were run by people with an enormous knowledge of the artists. I would visit these places as much for the information as for the archives. I still buy vinyl, but only if it is original. Too many re-released vinyl records are controlled from bad CDs and have the same compression problems that we know so well from the last one. You hear an album on vinyl and get the full dynamic range – as was the case. The advantage of reissuing CDs is that so many things are left behind in the vaults, due to space problems on vinyl. Two of the exciting things I recently have are the 40-year anniversary of the Henry Cow box set – which contains nine CDs and a DVD disc, all not released – and Magma’s Studio Zund set, which is also just an incredible journey for real fans.

“I would also like to mention it Camberwell now, an amazing band from the 80s that were based in London. They’ve only released one album, The Ghost Trade, but it’s worth having in your collection.

“I am very lucky to be able to do a radio show on Phoenix FM – called The Interesting Alternative Show – every Monday from 10 p.m. to midnight. This goes to the Brentwood and Billericay areas in Essex. It is also online at www.phoenixfm. What I do is play all kinds of strange music, and through the chat room I have discovered so many new and exciting bands that are really breathing new life into progrock. Find antique nuns. A whole genre opens in Japan, with bands inspired by what they have heard from people like Magma, and who have made it their own. Tires like Machine & the synergistic nuts – they have added in their own spin.

“Do I have rare albums? Yes Yes. But I’m not sure how rare they can be. I actually inherited a lot of albums from the man who led the French fanzine Ork Alarm, which included so much left-wing music. When he died, his father gave me all his albums – and there are some special records in it.

“These days, the best way to stay up to date is what’s happening on MySpace. There are literally hundreds of talented bands – bands that probably never release. You can hunt them for the rest of your life.

“But what I now finally like is that the term” progrock “is no longer considered dirty. So now I have the feeling that my record collection is almost acceptable again! ”

