A person arrested after a 35-mile high-speed hunt ends with a person arrested

Speeds reached at least 100 miles an hour

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 / 11:46 AM CST / Updated: February 5, 2020 / 11:46 AM CST

An Illinois man was indicted in the Eau Claire County Court after a high-speed hunt in Eau Claire took nearly 56 kilometers.

According to court records, 26-year-old Anthony Harris has been accused of attempting to escape or escape an official and own THC.

The criminal complaint states that a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper attempted an obstruction after finding that a vehicle was visibly accelerating faster than Interstate 94.

Officials say that a tire deflation device was successful, but the vehicle continued to drive past the speed limit specified. The vehicle finally rolled up to a snow bank where Harris started walking. After a soldier told him to stop running, otherwise he would let go of the K9, he stopped running and held up one of his hands. In his other hand was a cell phone.

Harris is expected to appear in court on February 11.