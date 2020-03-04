a-person-useless-following-auto-crashes-on-route-93-in-methuen

A single human being is useless after their auto crashed on Route 93 northbound in Methuen early Wednesday morning, in accordance to Point out law enforcement.

The crash happened soon right before two a.m. at the Pelham Avenue off-ramp and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police stated. No 1 else was in the car and no other cars were involved.

The bring about of the crash and the driver’s identity were not introduced.

The crash continues to be underneath investigation.

The vacation lane and exits that were shut to accommodate the investigation have due to the fact been reopened.

