A petition requests that lights be installed to skate park at Beach Park

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 / 08:00 PST / Updated: Feb 1, 2020 / 02:14 PST

Local skaters and parents are calling on the city to add lighting to Beach Park’s skate park.

They say the baseball field, the horseshoe pit and the soccer field are all lit at Beach Park, so why not the skating area? The park lighting would allow skaters to ride safely at night during summer and winter.

They hope enough signatures can influence the city to add a Beach Park lighting project to the next budget.

Danny Kyle, organizer of a horseshoe club in Beach Park and parent, says it would keep his kids safe as his horseshoe tournament takes place at the same time. “It will end up getting dark. It would be great if they had lights there, ”he said.

“Children need something to do at night, and it would be safer if they had lights.”

Zach Davis, a skater at Beach Park, says he has skated for much of his life. Park lighting would help keep children out of trouble and away from the streets.

“It’s an active park, everyone knows that,” he said.

“It is the largest skate park we have in town […] when people come from outside, it is their park that they come first,” he added.

You can sign the petition on this link.