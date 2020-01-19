A pigeon ban that lies at the heart of a good government

UPDATED on January 16, 2020: Information from Lisa Muri’s court request has been added to this story

The politicians sit in a semicircle at a council meeting. One by one, they raise their voices as part of the deliberations. “I think it’s time for us to comment,” says a woman in a black blazer. “It is not an industry that I would like to support,” reads a second woman with dark glasses in the official file.

“It is time,” the mayor concludes, pulling on the heavy chain that is the badge of his office “to end the practice in our community.”

It is an autumn session of the North Vancouver District City Council to discuss whether people can keep pigeons. City councilors Lisa Muri in a blazer and Megan Curren with glasses finally vote with the mayor for a real ban on pigeons.

Coun. Matthew Bond, one of those who voted against, said skeptically: “I don’t necessarily see this as a good use of our time.”

Still something smells. It is known that there is only one property in the community that houses pet pigeons. As is known, only a multi-year complaint about pigeons is active. Only one city councilor has withdrawn from the discussion. “I was in a situation like this,” Coun. Says Betty Forbes at the same meeting. “So I step aside.”

One plus one plus one is the same. , , a conflict of interest?

Documents received by the CBC as part of access to information appear to support this view of events. The “situation” was that Forbes lived next to pigeons. That she didn’t like pigeons. And after unsuccessfully complained to the city as a private citizen, she took matters into her own hands; After being elected to the council in 2018, she emailed two other councilors to request a statute prohibiting residents from keeping the birds.

Emails from Maclean’s indicate that Muri initiated a process to change pigeon ownership rules in the district in the spring, and has kept Forbes informed of its progress. But the whole project has been in trouble since then because Kulwant Dulay, Forbes’ neighbor, cares deeply for his pigeons. He cares enough to go to court.

His petition to B.C. The Supreme Court, dated December 4, wants the statute to be declared illegal and repealed. It relies heavily on the CBC reports, which refer to emails between Forbes and Muri earlier this year that appear to indicate a conspiracy to break the statute.

Dulay argues that Forbes’ involvement was “biased, malicious, and a conflict of interest,” says Camille Chisholm, a lawyer who represents the pigeon enthusiast. The district has its own lawyers and should respond in January.

In the same week that the Dulay petition was filed, the North Vancouver district announced that it had replaced the former B.C. Data protection officer David Loukidelis examines how the ban on pigeons came about. In its review, the district announced, “awareness” of conflict of interest rules was assessed by city councils. The process is expected to take several months.

Chisholm adds that Dulay had kept homing pigeons as pets for years – even during his time in India before immigrating to Canada. “My neighbors in front and behind, everyone loves my pigeons,” says Dulay, adding that unlike Forbes, he has had no complaints for 17 years. “Everyone comes to my house and looks at them. It looks cool, they’re flying around. “Some have names. One is called “Big Boss”. His favorite pigeon is blue and white. He said it was always in his hand.

Dulay keeps his 15 birds in a stable that is about as high as the garden fence and so spacious that he can enter and move. In the warmer months, he lets them fly around in the neighborhood, even over other people’s yards. He said that they always return.

Lately he’s been wondering if Forbes has a problem with him, not his pigeons. He said she never “talked to him” and noted that he never complained about her two barking dogs, although he believes he could have a reason for it.

His neighbor across the street has spoken to support him. “I had the opportunity to go to the stable,” Krista Page told the city council on November 18. “It’s clean.” It doesn’t smell bad. I have never met neighbors who have a tidier driveway and a decent home. Page noticed that the other neighbor of Dulays had no complaints. ‘

Forbes declined an interview request from Maclean, but insisted in an email that the story included “more correct facts.” “However, since the mayor has asked the whole council and himself to make a request,” added the email, “I am currently unable to comment.”

Her only public response came at the end of the same meeting that Krista Page attended. “If I was wrong in any way,” she said, “I assure the council and the community that this happened accidentally and to the best of my knowledge and belief after I understood the rules of conflict of interest as a new advisor.”

Muri repeated Forbes in an email to Maclean, saying, “We are currently reviewing the process of this statute, so it would be inappropriate for me to comment.” However, a response to the petition later filed in court by her lawyers denies that the city council has done so is aware of any interest that Forbes could have had in a ban going beyond a pigeon ban “together with the community’s voters in general”.

The proposal argues that none of the council members have benefited financially from the statutes and doubles the councilors’ position that the ban is legitimate and serves to protect residents from current and future pigeon keepers who “could adversely affect them or their property” ,

For some, this is more than an argument between neighbors. Givo Hassko, board member of the Vancouver Poultry & Fancy Pigeon Association, told the council in November that this was a test case for corruption in Canadian politics. “If there were no ramifications for the Council to change its statutes locally or across Canada, everyone – everyone – would be given the green light.”

Hassko has set up a GoFundMe to cover Dulay’s legal fees. At the time of writing, it had raised $ 700. A single commentator named Wayne, who had thrown $ 55, offered this post: “It is important that pigeons are not homeless.”

This article appears in the February 2020 issue of Maclean magazine entitled “North Shore coo d’état”. Subscribe to the monthly print magazine here.

