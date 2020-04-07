‘A pit of anxiety deep in my chest’: What is pregnancy like on a COVID-19 pill

Exactly one year ago, I was on a flight from Toronto from Beijing after a reporting trip to Shenzhen, China.

When I got home 13 hours later to a central chair, where my top concern was for my armrest-wrapped neighbor, I resumed my wedding planning in June, a celebration with 140 guests, almost half the traveling to the event by plane.

The event is not possible today with coronavirus time, travel restrictions and social travel. It amazes me every time I realize how much a year has changed, especially since I was in the third trimester and preparing to have a baby during a pandemic.

It feels weird to announce a pregnancy in a news article, but hey, this whole pandemic thing has thrown everything away. Besides, it saved me from having to stage a photo shoot for an Instagram reveal.

A rapid spread of the virus adds another layer to the common anxiety issues that accompany a first pregnancy. So far, it seems that pregnant women are more likely to get the virus than other populations, according to global health authorities, but will soon be told how it will affect children. Preliminary reports highlight the risks of pre-term birth for women who contract COVID-19 during their pregnancy, so forgive me for feeling a little paranoid.

COVID-19 has redefined how Canadian women are born in hospitals and how we navigate our early weeks with our new partners.

Before I respond to new ward restrictions (alert: yikes), I want to meet women around the world who give birth to more specific circumstances, whether or not safety is at risk for pandemics. I also want to emphasize my respect and gratitude to all healthcare workers who put themselves at risk by going to work every day. I want to do my part to help keep them and hospitals safe for people who need care, including vulnerable babies. But I’d be lying if I said the following restrictions didn’t leave me a peat of anxiety in my chest.

I can’t imagine telling our families to stay away from our first baby

Currently, many hospitals in the Greater Toronto Area where I live allow only one person during the labor and delivery period for women without COVID-19. This means either your doula or your partner. Your wife or your mother. If your supporter shows any symptoms of COVID-19, they will not be allowed at the door. If you try positive, no one will be allowed to accompany you.

In some COVID-19 hot spots, such as New York, some hospitals prohibit partners, of course. The women were alone until the governor issued an executive order on March 28, allowing hospitals to provide a partner in the labor and delivery room.

Here in Canada, things aren’t getting any worse – yet. Support people who are not allowed out of the room once they enter. Some hospitals restrict how long support people are allowed to stay after birth, giving them a window of time. No guests are allowed to visit the baby in the hospital.

As for guests, when you get home, good, patience, grandma and grandma. Doctors recommend visitors for at least two weeks. Instead, parents introduced their babies to video chats or, once they got home, held them up to the windows for family members to see the glasses.

Of course, all of these recommendations are fluid and subject to change at any minute.

My pre-pandemic concerns now look good. They include navigating a wide range of you-really-should-do-the-advice about babies and pregnancy, from what to eat, how to tell your boss what stroller to buy ( seriously, how can they be more complicated than cars?).

As my due date approached, my questions became more focused on work and life afterwards. Should we rent a doula? How long should my parents and in-laws visit after birth? Can I keep my mother as a prisoner in our guest room for months to help us with the baby?

Pandemics can dramatically change the answers to those questions and further.

People keep telling me parenting is a constant process of letting go of control. It may have been, but I felt good about the birth, knowing that the plans were often thrown out the window when an emergency C-section was needed or the baby came quickly to get an epidural. .

But I never thought I’d give birth without my husband by my side. And I do not know to tell our families to stay away from our first baby, the first grandchild of my parents-in-law, for weeks or longer. Bit of a plot twist.

I try not to focus too much on these possibilities, and not just fear of the internet would advise me that anxiety is bad for the baby. I try, to varying degrees, to remain hopeful that social travel steps will work and that things will be closer to normal when the baby arrives.

Mostly, I focus on what I’m grateful for: A loving partner who volunteers on YouTube “how to deliver a baby” when we need to have a home birth. A safe house. Family and friends who support us, even from afar. A healthy pregnancy (to date, knock on wood). A job that allows me to work from home. Living in a country where I have access to medical care and maternity leave.

It’s a long list, and I recognize how lucky and privileged I am.

However, getting pregnant with a pandemic makes me feel even more vulnerable. So please, for all of us who are pregnant out there who are uncertainty that this virus has occurred during one of the most uncertain, but meaningful moments, help your side to flatten curve. And not just because I don’t trust my wife’s self-serving skills.