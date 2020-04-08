Aldo Dávila is the first Guinea-born sex and HIV show. (Aldo Dávila / Facebook)

The first Guatemalan teacher with deafness and HIV infection has warned locals that they will be removed from the country’s anti-corruption program.

Aldo Dávila exposed the health department of Guatemala by placing their communities at risk through language.

“There is no (anti-coronavirus) campaign in languages,” he said while singing.

He added that the entire campaign took place online, leaving those without access to information.

“How can we reach people without phones?” he asked.

Dávila, 41, is a politician and activist who was elected to Congress in Guatemala in the June 2019 general election.

He is known to fight for the unprincipled, and when he was elected last year he said: “I am happy, different. The problem is that I am setting myself up for a snake.

LGBT + groups celebrate Guatemalan congressman Aldo Dávila.

The Victory Institute, an organization dedicated to LGBT + senior leaders, has praised Dávila for her speech

“The power of Congressman Dávila demonstrates the importance of LGBTQ representatives in elected office,” he said.

“Many elected LGBTQ leaders, protesters and lawmakers can represent LGBTQ people in Congress as well as internationally.”

Homosexuality has been legal in Guatemala since 1871 but LGBT + people are not protected by discriminatory laws. There is no legalization of same-sex relationships in Guatemala.

Having strong LGBT + political representatives became important because of last year’s elections, which made Alejandro Giammattei the country’s leader.

Giammattei is a staunch activist for LGBT + rights and same-sex marriage.

When asked in 2015 about same-sex marriage, he replied: “There is a lot to be done in Guatemala so that entering into a marriage means that some legalization does not mean it happens here,” Prensa Libre said.