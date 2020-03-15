A positive coronavirus man, 46, made contact with 813 people – News from Delhi

From landing at Delhi airport after returning from Italy on February 20, to the time he was diagnosed with new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on March 12, a 46-year-old Janakpuri man from West Delhi contacted 813 people. which is the highest for any patient so far in Delhi, according to the efforts of healthcare professionals to seek contact.

A male 68-year-old mother, also infected with the new coronavirus, died Friday night in hospital, the second death caused by a disease in the country.

Family members of the 46-year-old said he had recently returned from a work tour of four countries in Europe, one of them being Italy. Italy has reported an alarming spread of infections, with at least 1,400 deaths. He became the fifth person in the national capital to be infected with a highly contagious disease.

When the man landed at the airport and came in contact with several people, he was examined by a thermal sensor. After it was reported that his temperature was normal, he continued to exit the facility. “He traveled with six colleagues, and they all tested negative. He showed no signs and took regular jobs until he caught a fever,” the relative said.

The infected man had been in contact with his wife and two children at his Janakpuri home before he was diagnosed and isolated. His mother lived with her younger brother in another house in the surrounding area. She would often visit the 46-year-old.

“All family members were tested negative. The house he lived in was closed. Everyone is scared. We have already lost one member,” another family member said.

The information provided to them by the Directorate-General for Health shows that between the contracting of the virus and its detection, the man was in a relationship with 813 people. Of these, 40 are from Delhi and 773 are from out of town. The records also show that 14 people were in contact with their 68-year-old mother.

According to another family member, who asked not to be named, the man used the Delhi metro to get to the Noida office and attend work until the first week in March. The distance between Janakpuri West and Noida Botanical Gardens is 38.5 km, with 25 stops. No specific local trip details were found.

The man works for a private company in Noida, employing over 700 people.

