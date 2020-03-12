% MINIFYHTMLf7dfc6afdda68e6cbec48b94d1ddcef311%

A 19-year-old pregnant migrant from Guatemala died after trying to scale a border fence in Texas, authorities said Thursday. Doctors were unable to save her son.

United Media Media, citing a statement from Guatemala’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, He reported that the woman, Miriam Estefany Giron Luna, was struck from the top of an 18-meter-high (5.5-meter) stretch of netting fence by steel as he tried to cross with the boy’s father. Girón Luna, who was 30 weeks pregnant, died Tuesday of his injuries.

Tekandi Paniagua, a Texas-based Guatemalan consular official, told the Washington Post that new restrictions imposed by United States President Donald Trump have made asylum seekers take more risks and that since October, at least five other Guatemalans suffered bone fractures and other serious injuries after falling from the border wall.

“This is a very worrying trend,” he told the Washington Post. “People are increasingly in danger and are losing their lives.”

Trump, who has made immigration crackdown a major focus of his presidency and his re-election campaign, has implemented measures that have made it increasingly difficult for migrants to apply for asylum in the United States. At least 60,000 asylum seekers have been sent back to Mexico to wait while their cases are processed in the United States under the Trump administration’s “Stay in Mexico” program.

Meanwhile, during fiscal 2019, US authorities arrested more than 470,000 migrants who arrived amid a record influx of Central Americans fleeing violence, poverty and political persecution in their home countries.

The measures have led to a 75 percent drop in border arrests since May, US authorities say, even as recent figures show a slight increase in the number of single Mexican adults and unaccompanied minors trying to cross.

With the addition of the highest and most formidable barriers along the border, including more than 135 miles (217 km) of a new 30-meter-long (nine-meter) border fence that the Trump administration has installed, traffickers’ organizations have been using scale imposition to get migrants up.

The tactic requires migrants to cling to the top of the structure, then descend a ladder to the other side or slide around wrapping their arms and legs around the steel.

According to the Washington Post report, Giron Luna was a social worker and winner of a beauty pageant in her hometown, in the Quetzaltenango department of her home country. He reportedly slipped as he tried to descend from the top of the barrier, landing on his back. The woman’s partner, Dilver Israel Diaz Garcia, 26, removed her from the scene to seek help and met with US Border Patrol agents who were making radio calls for an ambulance.

According to the newspaper, doctors in El Paso tried to give birth to the boy by caesarean section, and Giron Luna underwent multiple surgeries before he died. His partner, Díaz García, remains in custody of the U.S. Border Patrol. USA, where he faces deportation.