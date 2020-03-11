A priest tells an MP about sex education leads to torture and anal cancer

Lynda Rose (third from right) and MP Jeffrey Donaldson and other speakers from Parliament in the House of Commons. (The Values ​​Foundation / Twitter)

An Anglican priest recently spoke to the House of Commons saying that an integrated LGBT relationship with sex education leads to “child abuse” and “mouth and cancer”.

Lynda Rose, who previously described LGBT education as “victimized by the state” and similar to the Nazis, was invited to speak at parliament on February 26 by Jeffrey Donaldson, DUP leader in the Commons.

The parliament was set up by the Lords and Commons Family and Child Protection Group, which had previously supported Section 28, which prohibits schools from “promoting same-sex marriage”.

In September 2020, education on inclusive LGBT relationships will be mandatory in primary schools in the UK, and inter-LGBT relationships with sex education will be mandatory in UK secondary schools.

Rose told attendees that the relationship included in sex education (RSE) means that children are “added from the age of three to messages that can change their personality, if they want to, and can be homosexual, because they have a good friend of the opposite sex … It is an attempt to make friends, and I am being abusive ”.

He also said that contraceptives are “being written for children who want to be gay”, that there is “a huge amount of child abuse… because so much information has recently” and that “oral and anal cancer have directly influenced the age-old incitement of this type of sex. .

Lynda Rose was joined by other anti-LGBT speakers at the House of Commons on sex education.

Lynda Rose, the head of a wolf-fighting group that describes homosexuality as a “pagan war of honor” that would “rewrite the Christian faith”, was not the only one to speak at a parliamentary meeting.

Stephanie Davies-Arai, co-founder of the anti-trans Transgender Trend, joined the anti-LGBT + executive at a press conference.

Davies-Arai said at the conference that he was teaching that teaching children about the opposite sex “prevents all children from giving them the confidence to use the right words to abuse.”

He added: “Once boys and girls are labeled as homosexual according to their emotional state, and the natural differences seem to be unimportant, the unshakable result blurs the boundaries between men and women.”

Davies-Arai unwisely decided to turn his attention to the idea of ​​older men using toilets for girls. In most cases, schools have toilets for children and adults, and the topic of using the shower is not compatible with the RSE.

She said: “Should girls accept the presence of men who wake up in their women’s toiletries and changing rooms? A gender-based facility deprives all children of the right to privacy, comfort and dignity.”

Former BBC reporter Shelley Charlesworth went on a break for the LGBT program including No Outsiders, which she called “unwanted adult material that gives children who aren’t ready to understand”.

Ed Matyjaszek, headmaster of the School of Acceptance at the Isle of Wight, run by “popular Christian knowledge” and currently teaching “reproductive issues in humans” like the RSE, described interactive education as sexism “.

According to Conservative Woman, she told the House of Commons: “We are in danger of launching a RSE protection program in primary schools.

“It is clear that the goal of completeness is cruelty, but the process of teaching (sexual teaching) to a child is the same, whether it is intentional or not.”

Other speakers included Judith Nemeth, an anti-LGBT + Values ​​Foundation that claims to “represent the values ​​and traditions of families” in the study, and parent Jacqueline Corcoran who says her four-year-old continued to ask “two women” to participate in the program. No Outsiders.

Only two MP houses were at the former anti-LGBT + convention in the RSE.

According to the Transgender Trend, with the exception of MP Jeffrey Donaldson who conducted the meeting, only two councilors came.

He is known by the anti-trans group as Stephen Timms (Labor) and Danny Kruger (Conservative).

However, Timms told PinkNews: “I took a brief look at the start of the event because one of the locals wanted to attend. Sorry but I haven’t been here long enough to get the idea, but I don’t expect RSE training to be ‘dangerous’.”

Kruger and Donaldson did not respond to a request for comment.

Trade Union Side (TUS), the House of Commons trade union, and Parliout, a private equity network that supports LGBT + people in parliament, have written a letter to the secretaries of the House of Commons and House of Lords to oppose the event.

He also asked for guidance to indicate whether LGBT + parliamentarians would be required to perform those functions in the future.

They wrote: “We acknowledge that Members of Parliament cannot consider all members of Parliament.

“Some of the staff, however, may not be comfortable in anything like this. Similar events have been held in parliament before and are a devastating blow to LGBT + members of parliament and their colleagues.

“It also contributes to housing diversity and inclusion and, perhaps, its position in Stonewall’s Workplace Equity Index.

“This practice is contrary to the principle that the House ‘does not look (as) to contribute to various reforms, to release the parliament’ and this could endanger the reputation of Parliament in public.”

Garry Graham, deputy secretary-general of Prospect, the parliamentary staff body, said: “No one should be forced to work when the main speaker is critical of their identity, describing LGBT + education as’ public ‘trying’, and spread hate and prejudice against them.

“If MPs continue to feel comfortable inviting speakers to the House of Commons, then workers should be free to refuse to participate in the future.

“I urge all Members of Parliament and government officials to carefully consider the health of parliamentary staff in preparing for these events, and to ensure that parliament can be a safe and supportive environment for LGBT + workers, rather than other places of their choice. ”

A parliamentary spokesperson told PinkNews: “All parliamentarians are dedicated to serving all the working people.

“While it is up to all members of every House to choose who will call for parliament, we listen carefully to the concerns of any staff member who feels they will not be able to direct any further actions.

“The staff at both houses are impartial and should make every effort to help other members and the general public, no matter how politically minded they are, as much as possible.”