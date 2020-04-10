A prominent Chinese lawyer has quit the ZTE board after media reports of sexual assault

SHENZHEN – A prominent Chinese lawyer who served on the board of telecoms giant ZTE Corp has resigned after several state-supported media news articles reported that he was under investigation for alleged sexual activity. to attack.

ZTE said in a filing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Friday that it had received a resignation letter by non-executive board member Bao Yuming and that he would no longer hold any position in the company.

The filing said the company was “concerned” by media reports.

Bao, also known as Robert Y. Bao, could not immediately be reached for comment via phone, email or social media on Friday afternoon. His website, Bao Law, was not accessible on Friday.

On Thursday, a local public security agency in Yantai city in Shandong province told an official Weibo account that in October last year it had opened an earlier investigation into allegations of sexual assault against a man named Bao after more evidence came to light.

The city supported by Beijing News reported on Thursday that it had received confirmation from Yantai police that the statement had been referred to Bao Yuming. Reuters did not immediately confirm the report to Yantai police.

Bao was brought to the ZTE board in June 2018 in a management hearing as part of a Washington deal, as the company sought to raise a devastating supplier that was introduced after a deal with executive executives broke out. to avoid US sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

The ZTE 2018 annual report states that Bao has worked in New York and California for nearly 10 years and has served as a senior legal counsel at several multinational companies including Cisco and News Corporation. He described it as “one of the nation’s top 10 legal officials.”

Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group said in a separate stock exchange filing on Friday that it had released Bao from his role as vice president, citing media reports in the investigation.

The prestigious Southwest University of Political Science and Law, in Chongqing, said Friday that it had removed Bao from his role as a part-time researcher. (Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Tony Munroe and Kim Coghill)