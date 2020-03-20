A public curfew is not enough, a roadmap is needed: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra – Cricket

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demanding that people observe the ‘amber curfew’ on Sunday, but added that the measure would not be enough to curb the spread of a coronavirus pandemic in the country. In a series of tweets, Chopra said: “I understand the psychological triumph that #JuntaCurfew could give me. Feeling that we are together and all together. Well done, sir. But the rapid increase in positive cases in India suggests that this will not be enough … not even a drop into the ocean. A complete shutdown is upon us. “

The cricket commentator further added that India needs a roadmap in case of total exclusion. “What we need is a roadmap in the event of a total shutdown. It’s not easy in a country where millions rely on per diem,” he said.

– Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 20, 2020

“How are we going to look after them? Get food on their plate … and how our healthcare facilities are prepared. It has to be communicated loud and clear,” he added.

In a 30-minute television address on Friday, which began at 8pm, PM Modi began by emphasizing the gravity of the situation – that Covid-19 coronavirus had affected more people than two world wars. “The whole world is going through a very serious phase. Generally, whenever a natural crisis occurs, it is limited to a few countries or states. But the coronavirus epidemic has brought the entire human race into crisis, “he said.

He also urged countrymen to avoid leaving the house if needed and promised that there would be no shortage of necessary supplies.

