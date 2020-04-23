Lady Gaga has called her a “superstar”. Conservatives say they are shillings to China.

Meets Ethiopian microbiologist Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the first African director of the World Health Organization. He is the world’s representative in the Coronavirus pandemic, and he is accused of uniting a unified global response to a politically shattered planet.

But Washington, 55-year-old Tedros, has become the Trump administration’s latest punching bag for Republicans with their former controversy and demanded emissions.

President Donald Trump has blown up the WHO pandemic as a “China hub” and suspended U.S. funding for the Global Health Organization. Trump’s GOP allies have gone even further and threw Tedros into a Chinese Communist Party propagandist who rejected the WHO’s coronavirus response and is forced to resign.

“General Tedros is a puppet of the Chinese Communist Party,” a spokesman for the House’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Republican spokesman Michael McCaul, said in a statement today in the United States. “Tedros was the CCP’s chosen candidate for the role and their support for him has paid off … He used the WHO to trumpet their lies about the virus.”

McCaul and 16 other House GOP lawmakers have urged Trump to propose future U.S. funding to the WHO for Tedros’ resignation, claiming he delayed declaring the new coronavirus a public health emergency, ignored warnings about human-to-human spread and “pile of praise” hidden the extent and severity of its outbreak.

Proponents of Tedros say the allegations are baseless and outrageous attempts to get rid of the Trump administration’s own abuses. They say Tedros is a visionary public health leader and a skilled diplomat who has navigated the deadly pandemic – and the political challenges associated with it – to the best of his ability.

“He’s in a very difficult place,” said J. Stephen Morrison, a global health care expert at the Center for Strategic and International Research who has known Tedros for 30 years. Morrison noted that “after a century of public health disaster,” “President Trump will beat him … and the WHO will be separated and the scapegoat.”

Morrison and others gave Tedros quick action to facilitate the development and dissemination of a new virus-induced COVID-19 test, as well as negotiations with China on data and availability.

“He attracted China to let a small group of WHO (experts) into the country in China, which was not an easy task,” said Lawrence Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute at Georgetown University.

Gostin has been strong about Tedros in the past, but said he deserves “high marks” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Tedros – the father of five whose interest in public health sparked a personal tragedy – is no stranger to controversy. When he first took over as WHO Director-General in 2017, Gostin argued that while Tedros was Ethiopian Minister of Health, the government covered three outbreaks of cholera in the country.

“DR. Tedros is a compassionate and highly qualified public health authority,” Gostin told the New York Times in May 2017. “But it was his duty to speak the truth to his power and to honestly identify and report honestly verified cholera outbreaks over a long period of time.”

Tedros denied the allegations, and his allies said Gostin had advised another WHO candidate. But according to the Times story, WHO officials had privately complained that Ethiopian officials had misrepresented the outbreak and that cholera bacteria were found in the feces taken by outside experts.

Tedros won the WHO postage, a controversy that was lost by his success in fighting malaria, guinea pigs and trachoma, among others, when he served as Ethiopian health minister.

“He’s relentless in pursuing his goals,” Morrison said. “While serving as Ethiopia’s health minister, he launched a program that placed more than 30,000 health workers … in villages across Ethiopia as a key factor in transforming service delivery into the country’s poorest pockets.

If Tedros is passionate about public health, it may not be a miracle. When he was 7 years old, his younger brother, then 3 or 4 years old, died of an undiagnosed disease – possibly measles.

“I didn’t accept it. I don’t even accept it now, ”Tedros said in an interview with Time magazine in 2019. In a rich country, his brother would have survived, he has said, explaining his efforts for public health.

This lofty goal has now been sidelined as he tries to coordinate a global response to COVID-19. Tedros has said he regrets Trump’s decision to cut funding for the WHO, but has refrained from responding directly to the president’s attacks, saying his focus is on “saving lives.”

“Once we are divided, the coronavirus will take advantage of the cracks between us,” Tedros said of the WHO pandemic announcement on April 15th.