A public warning to stay home in warm weather or to face more difficult blocking agents

The public was called to stay at home and not ignore the blocking measures this weekend

Public opinion was called on to stay at home during the fifth weekend in the UK under blockade or to comply with stricter rules.

Forecasts predicted warm conditions for most of the country over the weekend, raising concerns that people might ignore the coronavirus’s government rules that began on March 23.

Secretary of State Priti Patel seems to condemn those who ignore the travel ban on Saturday and show data on the number of violators.

The Daily Express reported that it does not rule out granting the police additional powers to enforce blocking measures.

Interior Minister Priti Patel will condemn those who still use transport during the blockade later

During the Downing Street press conference on Friday, Grant Shapps secretary of transport called on people to stay home despite the apparent improvement in the crisis.

Shapps said: “The country was very good at maintaining social distance and there is danger when we enter another warm sunny weekend where people think that maybe these charts show that the peak is over.

“It’s not over yet, we are going, maybe we hope the downward trend, but it is by no means fixed yet.”

According to the Met Office, most of the UK will have a sunny weekend, cloudy and cloudy on Sunday.

The temperature is expected to remain significantly higher than the average on both days before approaching average values ​​next week.

Meteorologist Marco Petagna said that while the eastern parts of Britain in the morning may see low clouds, Saturday will be bright and sunny for most people.

He told PA news agency: “There is a lot of sun around, a bit cool start to the day with a potential touch of frost in one or two places, but then a lot of sun.

“It won’t be as warm as last time, temperatures have fluctuated in the last 23 ° C, 24 ° C, but we are still looking at 20 ° C and 21 ° C towards southeast on Saturday and high 20 ° C on Sunday. ‘

The highest temperature recorded on Friday was 23.2 ° C in Porthmadog in Wales compared to an average between 12 ° C and 14 ° C.

Petagna said Saturday could bring one or two light rainfall in Wales and the southwest before the country’s risk of precipitation increases on Sunday.

He added: “We are beginning to see a change towards more turbulent weather conditions, moving from Sunday to next week, becoming a bit cooler.

“On Sunday, there is a greater risk that showers will explode almost everywhere. For some, rain may be desirable after it was so dry.

“There will still be some sunshine, even when everything is unresolved.”

Questions have been asked many times about when the country will come out of the blockade, and raised concerns about the method when the time comes.

Mr. Shapps said: “When people ask me when the means, the social distance, the means of staying at home change, my answer is, in a sense, that some of them are in your hands.

“The more we adhere to this and strictly adhere to the required social distance, the sooner we can make a decision.”

