A Puno Limpio: Results from Trujillo Alto

Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico

(WBO Latino title 108 pounds – 10 rounds)

RENÉ SANTIAGO – 107.8 lbs. VS. ISRAEL VÁZQUEZ – 107.8 lbs.

Humacao, Puerto Rico (8-2, 6 KOs) Bayamón, Puerto Rico (10-4-2, 7 KOs)

Santiago won the WBO Latino title when he unanimously defeated Vazquez. The judges voted for 99-90, 99-90 and 97-92. Santiago, who dominated with his moves and counterblows, sent Vazquez onto the canvas with a left uppercut in lap two.

(WBO NABO title 126 lbs. – 10 rounds)

PEDRO MÁRQUEZ – 124.7 lbs. VS. JUAN CARLOS PEÑA – 125.7 lbs.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (12-1, 8 KOs) Villa González, Rep. Dominicana (30-2, 22 KOs)

Marquez defeated Peña by TKO at 2:32 in the third round to win tHe WBO NABO belt. In round one, Peña visited the ground and in the third round the fight was stopped after a combination of Marquez.

(149 lbs. – 10 rounds)

MIGUEL ÁNGEL SUÁREZ – 148.1 lbs. VS. NICKLAUS FLAZ – 149 lbs.

Buenos Aires, Argentina (15-6, 9 KO) Vega Alta, Puerto Rico (9-1, 7 KO)

Flaz won from TKO at 1:45 in the first round. Suarez went on the canvas and seconds later the referee ended the fight after a good combination of Flaz.

(148 lbs. – 6 rounds)

JEAN RIVERA – 149 lbs. VS. RODRIGO SOLÍS – 148.6 lbs.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (7-1, 1 KO) Cancun, Mexico (4-3-1, 2 KO)

Rivera unanimously defeated Sollis. The cards were 59-55, 58-56 and 58-56.

(132 lbs. – 6 rounds)

LUIS ENRIQUE RIVERA – 133 lbs. VS. ABIEL ÁLAMO – 132.6 lbs.

Cataño, Puerto Rico (2-9, 2 KOs) Carolina, Puerto Rico (6-2, 5 KOs)

Alamo won through TKO after a leg injury to Rivera. Alamo sent Rivera to the canvas on rounds two and three, and after the last round Rivera claimed to be injured and the fight ended with: 36 from round two.

(134 lbs. – 4 rounds)

JOSE AUBEL – 134.6 lbs. VS. JONATHAN IRIZARRY – 133.8 lbs.

Monte Caseros, Argentina (8-8, 7 KOs) San Germán, Puerto Rico, (4-1, 4 KOs)

Irizarry defeated TKO’s Aubel at 1:56 in the fourth round. Aubel was down in rounds one, two and four.

(135 lbs. – 4 rounds)

CHRISTIAN BARRETO – 133.9 lbs. VS. JESÚS FELICIANO – 132 lbs.

Arecibo, Puerto Rico (5: 0, 5 KOs) Arecibo, Puerto Rico (0: 16)

Barreto scored a first round of TKO through Feiciano, who went to the big screen and ended the action at 2:15.

(120 lbs. – 4 rounds)

DA’JOUR BURNEY – VS. YADIEL CAMACHO – 119.7 lbs.

Wilson, Carollina del Norte (0-2) Cidra, Puerto Rico (1-0, 1 KOs)

Camacho won with a TKO: 10 seconds.