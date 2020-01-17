A purple haze was caused by a marijuana farm – but that’s not what you think

The light of a medical marijuana farm filled the sky over Snowflake, Arizona with a strange, purple sheen on a foggy morning.

Cara Smith took a picture of the scene on the way to work at Copperstate Farms, the state’s largest medical marijuana wholesaler, around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

She lives about two miles west of the farm and says that she usually can’t see the lights from her house.

“The purple lights are always there, but they don’t usually light up the sky like that,” she told CNN. “It had snowed this morning and was still very foggy and cloudy.”

Snowflake is located in Navajo County, Arizona, about 175 miles northeast of Phoenix and 80 miles southwest of the Petrified Forest National Park.

The county posted Smith’s photo on its Facebook page where the residents talked about it.

Some people complained about light pollution, while others said it was pretty.

Copperstate Farms has 40 hectares of greenhouses – about the size of 30 soccer fields – that use a combination of red and blue lights at night to promote the growth of their plants, a company spokeswoman said.

The lights look purple from a distance, but it’s usually not.

Drops of water in the deep fog reflected the light, causing it to spread across the sky.

The farm has 70 cannabis strains in production and another 40 in development, and has been growing plants since 2017.

