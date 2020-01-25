A refreshing Showbiz drama: 4 reasons to watch C-Drama “The brightest star in the sky”

With rapper Z.Tao and actress Wu Qian, “The brightest star in the sky” is the story of Yang ZhenZhen, a young woman passionate about music who becomes assistant to star Zhen BoXu. Although this synopsis certainly does not create anything new, “The brightest star in the sky” manages to offer a refreshing view of the usual tropes, mainly by seeking realism. And although the show certainly suffers here and there from the usual lack of means in this type of production, there are several reasons why you should give it a chance.

A convincing male role

Zheng Boxu, performed by singer Z.Tao, is anything but your main role in the drama of showbiz. Most of them feature an arrogant, narcissistic, domineering and self-centered star who cannot be disturbed to give thought to the people around him and treats his harassed staff like garbage. You know what? Zheng Boxu may be a kid, he can be arrogant and narcissistic, but he is also quite gentle and isn’t afraid to apologize or speak out against perceived injustice. This trait, which appears quite early in the series (in the first episodes, in fact), does not depend on the influence of his love either, which is rare.

A down-to-earth female track

The problem with showbiz dramas is that, more often than not, the main female role is a pure and innocent young woman who is trampled on by everyone and their mother as soon as she starts making waves. She also often has a bad tendency to give people chances over and over again, and just … let things happen and cry afterwards. Yang ZhenZhen is no such victim. Indeed, she is not afraid to speak to her superiors (oh, the fool, people!), Which leads to beautiful jibes on her part. ZhenZhen and BoXu form a dynamic duo, both joyfully engaging in a teasing push and pull game that will certainly bring you a smile.

Competent people

Whether the CEO, the head of the public relations department or the police, the people in this drama are competent. There are some exceptions, of course, but it is particularly striking that the former assistant to the male manager had to be replaced not because she was fired, not because she was incompetent or because her burden was unbearable, but rather because, as it happens in life, his character and his were completely incompatible. Don’t expect officials to start yelling and hitting people if they make a mistake. No, they sit quietly and discuss the problem until they find a solution. And do you know what that means? This means that the main female role is not, in fact, blamed for everything that is wrong.

No, in fact, her elders teach her so that she can learn from her mistakes and grow as a person and as a professional.

Good music

In a drama where the two men are singers, it would be a shame if the soundtrack was not up to par. But it turns out that each scene that features them has a great song (I think for example of Zhang Wei’s “Smile” which attracts attention as soon as it starts to sing, or of Z’s “Beggar”. Tao which is also the title song of the drama).

With good looks, a strong female role, an atypical male role and a kink of clear competence, “The Brightest Star in the Sky” makes a very, very good surprise.

Check out the first episode of “The brightest star in the sky” here:

Watch now

A longtime nerd and a hot chocolate addict, karoodramas likes watching and writing dramas, going around Tony Stark and falling into the tumblr rabbit hole. You can follow his delusions on Twitter and check out his dramatic reviews on his website.

How do you feel in this article?