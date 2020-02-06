A reminder of Noice & Toight that the ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ S7 meets screens tonight

Today, this holy Friday, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is returning to our screens for its seventh season.

The good people at SBS are watching the brand new season that starts with a double episode tonight. If you have somehow avoided all teasers, trailers and looks, here is what you need to know. In season 7 Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) is downgraded to a patrol officer who is… Wuntch (Kyra Sedgwick), and he’s still trying to get used to his new role. Meanwhile, Terry Jeffords (Terry crews) was promoted to lieutenant, so he’s now leading the bullpen. Melissa Fumero, Who plays Amy Santiago PEDESTRIAN.TV announced some time ago that “big things” are coming this season, so stay tuned. She also promised that Amy and Jake (Andy Samberg) more than make up for the lack of PDA in Season 6. Do what you want.

You can watch the double episode tonight, February 7th, at 8:30 p.m. on SBS. Then individual episodes will be broadcast weekly from Friday, February 14th, at 8:30 p.m. OR: Episode 1 can be streamed before SBS On Demand officially airs. The episode is not yet online (I checked it), but SBS says it will be uploaded today at 12:31 PM. Nice lunch break, just to say.

IMPORTANT: The episodes are only available on demand for 35 days from the broadcast date. Then it expires. In other words, see it immediately.

SBS has listed all important dates and times that you can view / bookmark / screenshot / circle / highlight / underline HERE.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 premieres on SBS tonight at 8:30 p.m.

