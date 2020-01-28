A revision of the library for reconciliation

For some, reconciliation between indigenous and non-indigenous people in Canada begins with a book club. The Negahneewin Reading Series, a monthly literature group at Confederation College, brings together faculty and others to read and discuss Canada’s relationship with indigenous peoples.

“It was another way to get staff to study,” said Lisa Jack, manager of the college’s Paterson Library Commons. “We found that this was a way for people to do more with other people’s stories through literature and poetry.”

The book club, launched in 2007 and officially organized in 2016, invites members, some of whom participate online, to read a book on an indigenous topic every month throughout the academic year. Among the authors of First Nation, Métis and Inuit, members of the book club have read those of Ma-Nee Chacaby A journey with two spirits, Maria Campbell’s hybrid and Tanya Talaga Seven fallen feathers,

“People feel good here when they ask questions that they could be afraid of,” says Jack.

At the closing event this spring, attendees heard stories from Bruce Beady, a professor of indigenous languages ​​at the Confederation of the Muskrat Dam First Nation, and an artist who is fluent in English and Anishinaabemowin.

This is part of a dramatic change at Confederation, which includes the university library, which is undergoing change due to reconciliation.

In the coming academic year, Jack and her colleagues plan to collect local books (currently distributed throughout the library) in a prominent location at the entrance. The library is also reorganizing its space to make room for art by indigenous students, and adding indigenous signage throughout the facility. The collective approach corresponds to the indigenous values ​​of connections and relationships.

“We work with the elders and internal stakeholders and put them together,” said Jack, who estimates that their college has one of the largest collections of indigenous books in Ontario.

This fall, Jack and her staff plan to revise the library system and replace the colonial-themed headings with the relevant indigenous terminology.

For example, books that are now listed under the heading “Indians of North America” ​​are reclassified to “Indigenous Peoples” based on their geographic location.

In the meantime, the library hired one full-time and two part-time staff and plans to launch a student book club series to expand learning.

This year, the library also provided internships for four indigenous students who participated in diploma programs for services to local children and families, as well as indigenous advocacy. As part of their project, the students advised the library on gaps in the learning resources for their programs.

Jack owes the initiatives to collaboration with faculty members, including Brenda Small, vice president of the College’s Center for Policy and Research in Indigenous Education, and members of the Negahneewin Council, the college’s indigenous community advisory body.

“We’re building that sense of belonging and we’re doing it in a safe zone,” says Jack.