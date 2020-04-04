Panchayat Review* Star cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Nina Gupta, Chandan Roy, Prahlad Pandey, Vishwapati Sarkar

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Created by: TVF

Streaming: Prime Video

Panchayat Review: A rich and healthy plate served a lot but is not that delicious

Panchayat Review* What is it about And how is this screenplay?

Leave the dream job, Abhishek Tripathi’s fate has decided something different with him. He cannot afford any place in the company he thinks, Abhishek will have to move to a remote village where he has Rs 5 per month employment of Panchayat Secretary.

Far from his comfort zone, this job and place is the perfect roller-coaster ride for him.

Chandan Kumar’s screenplay is an example of power-pack writing. It’s like a “rich healthy plate” that you can jump into with enthusiasm and taste a little.

From cute characters to some really well-written dialogues, this program has a lot to offer. Abhishek’s “squig peg in a round hole”, along with his development and chemistry with Brommans or Manju Devi and Bridge, will make you happy in many things. Good humor, some important messages with some sweet moments serve as soul food.

However there is a big problem with the screenplay which is boring and that probably keeps you busy. There are so many things a writer can do every day, but sometimes this story fails to keep you going. The panchayat faced a similar issue and this “rich healthy plate” is delicious.

Panchayat Review* How are the performance and direction?

Jitendra Kumar Goes well and shines as a frustrated city man in the village. He is pitch-perfect and goes completely into the skin of the character he plays. Notice him where he shows a very controlled type of anger, especially the scene where he fights with the village goons. It could easily have been similar to what was shown on the pitchers, but Jitendra seems to have followed what the author and director wanted from him.

Raghubir Yadav Pradipati Patil Brij Bhushan acts as another to perform another mind. He is a terrific natural actor and you have no choice but to become a fan of him by the end of the show.

Nina Gupta Prime Manju is very attractive as a goddess. This is another brilliant performance of her career and you will remember her character for a long time.

Chandan Kumar With his character and performance, your heart will melt. It’s a simple and sweet character that he plays but the little things about him and his performance do the trick.

Prahlad Pandey Very good World Government Very good in small roles too. He only has 3-4-scenes scenes but the style of humor on his face will bring a big smile to your face.

Deepak Kumar Mishra Very well directed. He has made the village setup look as authentic as possible. From the artists’ clothing, their accents, their makeup, and their walking style, everything was taken care of and given the right direction. Bringing the right performances from the actors is well done as discussed above.

Panchayat Review* Last sheet

] See Panchayat for everything but not for entertainment. It will make you happy if you can survive the tired screenplay.

Rating: stars stars

