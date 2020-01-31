A road closed after an accident involving a Fresno police cruiser in east-central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The southbound lanes of Peach Avenue are closed after a head-on collision with a Fresno police cruiser in east-central Fresno on Thursday morning.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the collision at the intersection of Peach and Olive avenues just before 5:30 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene say that at least one person was trapped inside a vehicle and had to be released. This person was taken to the hospital.

The conditions of those involved have not been released.

Officers divert traffic in the region while law enforcement continues to investigate the cause of the accident.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Peach and Olive avenues are closed due to a traffic incident. Please use another route or allow extra time if you are traveling in the area to get to @FresnoAirport.

– Fresno Yosemite International Airport (@FresnoAirport) January 30, 2020

