A-Rod and J. Lo Keep JPMorgan Chase for Cash to Get New York Mets

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the 2018 Met Gala.

Getty

Months following rumors began circulating that it was a probability, it seems Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are having prepared to phase up to the plate to obtain the New York Mets.

According to a report in Variety that has been corroborated by The New York Put up, Rodriguez and Lopez have enlisted the solutions of JPMorgan Chase to enable them increase capital for a doable bid on the NYC ballclub. “It’s true,” a source with expertise of the circumstance told The Article.

With a mixed internet really worth of $700 million, 44-year-outdated Rodriguez and 50-calendar year-old Lopez would will need some enable in get to purchase the 80 per cent stake in the group billionaire Steve Cohen declined to acquire for $2.6 billion previously this yr. Cohen holds an eight % stake in the Mets.

The Wilpon loved ones, which owns the Mets, is even now planning to provide that stake in an auction staying carried out by the franchise’s longtime financial commitment banker, Allen & Co. Have been A-Rod and J.Lo to buy it, they would very likely will need to put jointly an financial investment staff the very same way Derek Jeter did to develop into a partial proprietor of the Marlins in Miami.

When the Marlins have been sold for $1.2 billion, Jeter contributed about $25 million to acquire a four percent stake of the club and now operates organization and baseball operations. The 45-12 months-previous former All-Star has made the decision to forego his $5 million wage indefinitely in the wake of the MLB season staying put on hold for the foreseeable long term thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

