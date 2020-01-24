A routine sport in school can have saved a boy’s life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – An 8-year-old boy who regularly sports at a school in Shelby County may have saved his life.

The heart murmur of eight-year-old Shaheem Young Jr. was discovered in October by a Well Child staff member during a routine exam at Egyptian primary school. His mother Shantell took him to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where a CAT scan revealed more than just a heart murmur.

“Then we went to the doctor and they said something was wrong with my breathing,” Shaheem said to WREG. “You said maybe I would need surgery and you should speak to a whole group of people.”

His mother said there was a problem with one of his heart valves.

“You said the mumbling wasn’t a problem because it was small,” said Shantell. “They found that his left aortic valve was blocked.”

She said this operation was all because of “Well Child”.

“If ‘Well Child’ hadn’t noticed the murmur, I wouldn’t have known his valve would be crossed,” she said.

Healthcare professionals said Shaheem’s enthusiasm gave them something to look forward to.

“He’s recovering and he’s fine and I think it feeds us all,” said Yolanda Davis, Well Child chief of staff. “It nourishes our minds to know that we are really making a difference in the community.”