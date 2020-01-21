A royal bargain at all costs

The royal runaways settled on Vancouver Island today to start their new life as a Canadian. (Insert a lazy Tim Hortons joke here.) As with everything that happens in a nation’s frozen wasteland, the occasion is answered with considerable grumbling.

Indeed, some of Britain’s less obsessed tabloids describe our national mood as “outraged.”

While it is true that there is always a baby boomer on Facebook who smashes the buttons in red rage over something (even this sentence alone bothers hundreds as they read it), there seems to be very little real anger against who one adjusts the former royals.

Still, there is a real debate about the possible costs for Canadian taxpayers. We’re a nation of penny pinchers – just look at what the Royal Canadian Navy used to be, or ask someone in a First Nations reservation who needs drinking water. And the possibility that we will spend anywhere between $ 1 and $ 12 million (estimates vary) to protect the Windsor refugees is answered with stern looks and questions.

I find this debate absolutely silly. Not only should we pay their security bill, we should also give them lifetime free Air Canada tickets and a mukluk budget.

Every year, the Canadian government, cities, parks and provinces spend hundreds of millions on international marketing. We place photos of majestic mountains and picturesque meadows on bus stops and advertising banners from Beijing to Baltimore. We try to attract immigrants, investors and tourists with proven slogans such as “Discover Ontario”, “Be a Part of the Energy” (Calgary), “Land of Rape and Honey” (Tisdale, Sask.), “Infinite Horizons”. (Regina) and my absolute favorite: “There are a number of things to do in Okotoks.”

But as brilliant as these marketing efforts are, they are stale crumbs compared to the multi-layered strawberry cream sponge cake that represents the arrival of the former HRHs. One of the most famous, admired and privileged men in the world, the good Windsor, a child of one of the largest and richest families in the world, could have gone anywhere. And they chose “Super, Natural British Columbia ™”.

This could be Canada’s greatest affirmation since all of these draft dodgers abandoned the American dream of universal healthcare and hockey in the 1970s. Canada is in the news around the world as the hole of choice, the best place to escape parents-in-law, a paparazzi-free zone with its own strategic maple syrup reserve.

You literally can’t buy this kind of positive advertising. But imagine for a moment that you could. Imagine Harry and Meghan announcing in a Trumpian parallel universe that they would leave the UK and accept offers to move. It would have made the drooling Amazon HQ orgy look like church bliss. Any country in the world would rush to Windsor Castle and go wild with lavish offers to lure them over.

We only have to issue an entry visa. We should like to give them gold-plated security and everything else they need. We should encourage them to fly around the world just to remind them that they chose to live here rather than there. We should equip them with sealskin vests, CCM hockey sticks, Canada goose coats and a lifelong supply of poutine and pickerel cheeks.

Who knows, if we use this right, we can even attract a few other unfortunate kings. The Emperor of Japan always looks miserable in his official photos. And the king of Belgium may not be happy. Our diplomats should knock on his palace door immediately, have a quiet word and say with a wink of the eye: “There are a number of things to do in Okotoks.”

