A royal showdown in Sandringham faces Harry and Meghan’s decision to do it alone

There is a reason why the British royal family is called “the company” and Queen Elizabeth II is often referred to as “the boss” behind palace walls: everyone on the payroll works for them as head of state. This includes senior royals who perform engagements and official functions for them.

If you undermine “the boss,” you are undermining the institution, and that’s exactly what Prince Harry did when he announced that he and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, have reduced their official duties to pursue their private interests.

It wasn’t so much the decision itself, but the time when older family members felt hurt. The 93-year-old sovereign had specifically asked Harry not to publish any statements about the couple’s future, as CNN knows. The mood in the palace on Wednesday evening was a deep disappointment.

Prince William has expressed his “grief” about the rift with his brother Harry and that the royal family is no longer a “team”, the British Sunday Times reported, citing a friend.

“I have put my arm around my brother all my life and I can no longer do that. We are separate entities,” the Duke of Cambridge told a friend.

It is clear that talks about the future of the Sussex were already under way and the monarch wanted to give the royal households time to find a solution.

Instead, her grandson blinded the family by taking advantage of the somewhat nuclear IPO option, which ultimately left CNN upset. This is a red line at all levels of British society and, as is not surprising, lead balloon has dropped in the British tabloids.

The royal family will hold a summit on Monday to discuss the future of the Sussexes, a palace source told CNN on Saturday. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will all attend the meeting at Sandringham, the Queen’s country estate in rural Norfolk, about 100 miles north of London. Meghan, who has returned to Canada, is expected to call. It is unclear when she will return to the UK. The summit will be the first time the high-ranking kings have met since the Sussexes made their announcement on Wednesday.

Regardless of how everything has developed, the decision to resign from higher royal duties is not so surprising. While it may have seemed like a bomb to occasional observers, the writing had been on the wall for some time.

Harry and Meghan had just returned from a six-week hiatus from their royal duties over Christmas and both had previously spoken about the public control they had taken over. Harry had also spoken in the couple’s controversial TV documentary, which aired in October, about the possibility of going abroad in South Africa.

In addition, a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told CNN after the broadcast that the facility around the royal family undervalued the couple. Taken together, it is evident that the couple have been dissatisfied with their roles for some time.

The royal family’s advisors have promoted a slimmed-down monarchy in recent years, in which high-ranking family members such as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge assume more duties to support the Queen. Over time, the children of William and Kate, Prince George and Louis and Princess Charlotte will appear more frequently in this core group.

Harry – and Meghan when they married the family – had been among these high-ranking kings who diligently engaged to the monarch. But as the family grew and the Duke left the line, there was much speculation as to how the Sussexers would define themselves in the royal family of the future.

What we shouldn’t be doing is confusing the current family crisis with an institutional crisis as the monarch and her direct heirs have come together in a sign of strength to work towards a response. This is the line of succession in which the monarchy is built, and if anything, its actions have demonstrated the resilience of this old institution.

First, the Queen, Charles and William instructed their teams to find a “workable solution” with the Sussexes within a few days, a royal source told CNN. The implication here is that the couple’s plan as published on a new website is not practical.

CNN was privately informed that ultimately, due to the many inaccuracies and false assumptions contained on the website, the website would have to be significantly edited or discontinued.

On Saturday evening, when news of the extraordinary Sandringham Summit surfaced, a palace source told CNN that there had been a number of meetings and consultations in the past few days. The source said the family had a number of options for review, taking into account what the Sussexes described on their website earlier this week.

Any change in working life and in the role of a king requires a complex and thoughtful discussion. The Queen’s wish that this be done with pace still remains, the source added. However, there is also a real consensus and agreement that it will take some time to implement a decision.

One aspect of Harry’s and Meghan’s new role that they have advanced is the pursuit of financial independence, which means that they do not accept funding from the Sovereign Grant, a UK government income granted to the Queen for public service purposes ,

“During 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down as senior members of the royal family and no longer receive funding from the sovereign grant, making them members of the royal family with financial independence.” according to their new SussexRoyal website.

However, as her website also states, only 5% of her income comes from the sovereign grant. The rest – which they would like to keep – will be distributed at Harry’s father Charles’ discretion over his estate known as the Duchy of Cornwall.

The couple’s website also notes that as part of their new plan, they hope to keep their home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor as a base in the UK. However, you need the Queen’s permission as it belongs to her.

Added to this are the high security costs borne by the British taxpayer. These are some of the complex issues the royal staff will attempt to resolve in the coming days.

Their income, wealth, security and even titles could become part of the negotiation process that the palace officials use to come to the “workable solution” that Sussex could also be satisfied with. But Harry and Meghan are not known to compromise. What if they refuse to withdraw their announcement and update the website?

There would be a dead end and the queen could be left with a fait accompli: go with Harry’s plan and against her heirs or ask him to withdraw from public duties in favor of her successors. Whenever she has been tested like this, she always has a duty in the first place. That is why she is so revered.