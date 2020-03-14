A Saarac leader’s video conference on COVID-19 is scheduled to take place on Sunday – India news

A video conference of Saarc leaders framing a coronavirus strategy, motivated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to be held on Sunday, people familiar with the developments on Saturday said.

All seven other members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) supported Prime Minister Modi’s proposal on Friday. Pakistan, the last member state to agree, said its de facto minister of health would join the videoconference.

Saarc has been largely inactive since the summit scheduled to be held in Islamabad in 2016 was canceled following the attack on the Uri military camp in Kashmir, which has been blamed on terrorists based in Pakistan. Since then, India has turned to alternative blocs such as Bimstec to enhance regional co-operation.

While top leaders in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka have agreed to Modi’s proposal to create a joint strategy for COVID-19 hours after drafting it, Pakistan announced after midnight Friday that Zafar Mirza, Special Advisor for Health Prime Minister Imran Khan, would join the video conference.

“The # COVID-19 threat requires coordinated efforts at a global and regional level. We have announced that SAPM for Health will be available to participate in a video conference of #SAARC member countries on the issue, “Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Aisha Farooqui tweeted.

The decision was also transmitted to India through diplomatic channels, said the people quoted above, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

They said a video conference was expected to take place by Sunday afternoon. Exercise logistics and discussion agendas are complete, they said.

“This exercise should not be seen as a revival of Saarach. This is a measure that aims to bring together regional countries to address a common challenge,” said the person, who does not want to be identified.

People have noted that Pakistan’s decision to hire only a Prime Minister’s advisor reflects its reluctance to participate at the highest level with India.

Heads of the other six Saarc members are expected to join the video conference.

In a tweet, Modi suggested that the Saarc leadership should “develop a strong strategy to fight coronaviruses” and “talk through video conferences on ways to keep our citizens healthy.”

