A sad tale for Cyprus serious estate

Current press reviews referred to a British purchaser who acquired a household from a developer, the developer claimed the buyer did not adhere to the payment terms and proceeded to unilaterally terminate the sale contract and marketed it to a further Briton.

The odd detail about this unlucky story is that notwithstanding that the initially profits contract was duly deposited at the Lands Registry, the developer offered it to a third bash.

How can this be feasible, considering the fact that we suppose that the second purchaser also deposited the income agreement with the Lands place of work, by which it really should not have accepted the 2nd contract deposit?

If this is the scenario, the developer ought to have requested the courts for an order cancelling the initially income deal, eliminate the deposited agreement and give him back again possession of the residence (in get for him to resell).

If this did not occur, we suggest that there is a thing erroneous along the line (or that we do not know the comprehensive facts).

What the press reviews recommend is that the original buyer sued the developer, but he lost his circumstance in Court docket and he is now appealing to the European Court of Justice, due to the fact his charm to the Large Court in Cyprus has also been rejected.

This is the worrying aspect, if the E.C. of Justice decides for the unique buyer, there will be questions concerning the fairness/correctness of our personal justice method and Land Registry methods and we hope that several authorized points will be lifted on the issue.

It is a unhappy story for both sides, considering the fact that on the 1 aspect is the initial purchaser and on the other the 15-12 months authorized scenario that have to have value in addition to revenue, to both consumer and the developer, aggravation and psychological consequences.

It will be exciting to browse the decision of the E.C. of Justice when it comes out and it is this sort of situation when revealed extensively, as this one particular has, will have detrimental repercussions on the Cyprus financial investment application, as very well as the broader serious estate sector, both of those for local, international purchasers and buyers.

This is one more situation of delayed justice which Cyprus is plagued with and adds to its detrimental impression.

We have pointed out that estate brokers bear obligation for wrongdoings (for objects that they require to test, these types of as present impediments prior to a sale, physical and lawful characteristics of the property sold and so on.).

But although they are necessary to have expert indemnity insurance plan (in case of wrongdoing), the developers are not needed to have a particular classification (compared with the contractors) as to their capability, be it that classification will not secure the purchasers.

A best-charge developer can do as a great deal harm as a minimal fee one, but it will assistance to the buyer’s warning/ recognition.

Of system, we are not taking sides in any lawful case, but we have to be pretty very careful as Cyprus authentic estate is the third-largest industry in Cyprus and this is just one of the reasons why we advise to our purchasers to appoint an unbiased advocate to analyze the revenue contract, have out an investigation on the buyer’s behalf and give them impartial information.

It is also a fact that in some scenarios the advocates are in 1 way or another linked with the vendor (the drawback of a modest place) and for this reason, we counsel that advocates are questioned to indicator a dedicated statement for the buyer, that they have no connected curiosity with the seller.

We could adopt the Trip Advisor treatment for true estate profits (builders/agents/ advocates and many others.).

It can be performed, but then extreme treatment is essential, considering the fact that if an accusation is not accurate/does not stand up in court docket, the “accuser” may possibly be identified as on to pay out damages for libel which could operate into hundreds of thousands.