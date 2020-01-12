A school district has lost $ 2.3 million in a phishing email scam, police say

Loading...

The Texas system and the FBI are investigating the school system after the Manor Independent School District lost approximately $ 2.3 million in a phishing email scam, the school system said in a press release.

There were three different fraudulent transactions during the fraud, all of which occurred in November, Manor Police Department Det. Anne Lopez told CNN participant KEYE.

“Scams are unbiased, they reach everyone anytime, anywhere,” Lopez told the news channel.

The police have provided no further information about the fraud.

According to its Facebook page, the school district looks after more than 9,600 students. Manor is about 15 miles from Austin, Texas.

In a statement, the police said that the investigation was still ongoing, but “strong evidence”.

“Manor ISD appreciates the cooperation of the Manor Police Department to communicate this to our community,” said the school district.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, fraudsters often use familiar company names that people may have accounts with or trust, or “pretend to be someone you know”.

“You are asked to click a link or provide passwords or bank account numbers,” says the agency. “If you click the link, they can install programs that keep you away from your computer and steal your personal information.”