A second Cook County prison inmate died of coronavirus-positive test

According to CBS Chicago, a second Cook County Prison inmate died after a positive coronavirus. According to Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Leslie Pieroni, 51, was announced dead Thursday night at a local hospital.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he has been hospitalized since Friday after testing positive for COVID-19. Although the official cause of death is pending an autopsy, he is believed to have died from a viral complication, the office said.

Sheriff was sentenced to prison on December 23, 2018 after receiving an order to be held without detention in a month ago for allegedly sexually abusing a boy under the age of 13. Said the office.

At the time of his arrest, she was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and exacerbated criminal sexual abuse, and was a noncompliant registered sex offender, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In 2006, Pieroni was sentenced to eight years in prison for criminal sexual assault involving two children. According to the sheriff, he was charged with failing to register in 2017 and was sentenced to two years of probation in February 2018.

The first prisoner to die at COVID-19 was Jeffrey Pendleton, 59, who had been declared dead at another local hospital on Sunday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, he had been hospitalized since Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.

At 5:00 pm, according to authorities, 276 detainees tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Federal judge denied prisoner’s request for mass release from prison on Thursday Due to concerns of COVID-19, however, sheriff officers were ordered to implement new security measures to stop the spread of the disease.

Although prisons are called the single largest coronavirus hotspot in the country, Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart argues that a large number was the result of aggressive testing. He said that the prison-related total includes some who are not actually working in prison facilities, but also includes the staff of 150 COVID-positive sheriffs.

“They have put in police officers who have never been to prisons and clerks who have never been to prisons,” he said. “That’s a bit of a problem. My five-year-old would have typed in slightly better math than they did.”

He also says that almost all new security measures are in place.

