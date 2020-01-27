A semi-Australian Scottish football player is nicknamed “CumDog”

Please be satisfied with my annual sports thread – this time with a Socceroos-enabled player for the Shrewsbury Football Club. Jason Cummings Who called himself “Cumdog”. I’m not shitting you

Again, please know that the sport that I know the least is soccer, but considering that games with a score of three are like “highscorer”, I also know that Mr. “Cumdog” for 10 minutes brought by the bank against Liverpool and scoring two goals within this time to end the game, KINDA is a big deal.

The 24-year-old literally scored half of ALL the goals in the whole 1.5 hour game within 10 minutes.

Even an hour and a half seems incredibly long for any sports game, but that’s just the opinion of a non-sports fan.

Meet Jason Cummings.

Nickname: ‘CumDog’

The 24-year-old scored twice in 10 minutes to stun Liverpool in the #FACup this morning.

He has joker tattoos, crashed a teammate interview in his underwear, and is one of the great characters.

He is entitled to the Socceroos .. #OptusSport

– Optus Sport (@OptusSport) January 27, 2020

Sure, the guy is Scottish, born and raised. But apparently he’s eligible to be a socceroo, and Lord knows Australia has a VERY strong habit of claiming a vague Australian celebrity during his 15-minute play. Damn, we’ll even claim a few kiwis whether they like it or not.

The antics of “Cumdog” (no, I absolutely cannot bring myself to write this nickname without the quotation marks) are particularly suitable for an Australian heritage. I mean, he’s proud to call himself “Cumdog”.

Liverpool underestimated the Cumdog pic.twitter.com/4OKw7PcUsM

– Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) January 26, 2020

Then there is the fact that he got into the background of his teammate’s interview as nothing but budgerigar smugglers.

Super love it

– Derek Caslin (@ derekcaslin1), January 22, 2020

And finally, when he was interviewed after the game and asked if the result could have been better for the bencher, he got a real Australian sarcasm in his answer:

Don’t change anything, #JasonCummings !! #Cumdog pic.twitter.com/XhIY2Fjmdv

– David Tanner (@DavidTannerTV) January 26, 2020

Could have been a hat trick, “Cumdog”.

No matter where he comes from, we have a funny underdog story. Apparently this is the second game in a row for which he was knocked out of the bench and which he scored both times.

So I think football fans should better look for the guy. And forgive me for calling it football.

Image:

Getty Images / Richard Heathcote

