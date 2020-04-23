A senior hospital nurse is sharing the story of helping Stony Brook Hospital

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 / 10:37 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 22, 2020 / 11:24 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Some Central New Yorker nurses continue to fight COVID-19 outside the home.

More than 40 nurses from Upstate have left their families and loved ones to come down and save lives.

Two weeks ago, NewsChannel 9 talked with Jessica Falgiatano the night before going to Stony Brook Hospital. His work has been consistent ever since.

Falgiatano said, “In 12 hours, we never stop.

It cures COVID-19 only. Being able to stop and see recovery is difficult for him to come to terms with.

I know it does. The hospital hospitals play a small version of ‘Look at the Sun’ on the microphone and each time a person with COVID-19 is put on hold, they play some time on the microphone all day long. . So, I know people are recovering, I know people are fine, but that’s all I’ve ever seen.

Jessica Falgiatano

Donations have satisfied everyone at Stony Brooke and helped keep their minds focused on the task.

Falgiatano has served two weeks and he will be there, but there is a anniversary for his twin sons who will not miss him. He has kept the door open for a few weeks, if given the chance.

“I saw how much we could help them come down here, and I felt for them… Most nurses would do these ICUs, and I was a little worried that we were going home in the department. is less than a job, and this is almost complete, ”Falgiatano said.

He said the generosity was much greater when he came down to Long Island and that he and other nurses had not paid for food or even a cup of coffee for gifts.

On Saturday, he will return to Central New York with some of his colleagues.