A sequel to Knives Out comes back with Daniel Craig

Rian Johnson‘S curvy crime comedy Knife out officially publishes a sequel that is frankly the best movie news we’ve heard in a while.

The sequel was confirmed yesterday by the Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, The film was extremely profitable for the company and earned nearly $ 300 million worldwide.

Little is known about Knives Out 2 at the moment, but it seems that Daniel CraigIs a heavily accented detective Benoit Blanc will return to solve another crime.

Johnson was interviewed this week The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM and revealed a few more interesting details about the upcoming film.

He said the sequel will have a different cast – apart from Daniel Craig’s return – a different backdrop and “a whole new secret” for the original.

He also talked about the classic Agatha Christie Novels that inspired his own script and suggested that he might experiment a little with the crime genre next time.

He pointed out that Christies And then there were none left is a “slasher” story The ABC murders is more about a serial killer.

Does that mean Knives Out 2 could be some kind of slasher film? Whatever happens, report me to hell.