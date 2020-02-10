A series of award-winning tweets and memes about the 2020 Oscars

The 2020 Oscars are done and dusted off, but the subsequent tweets and memes about the ceremony will be in my heart forever.

Of Bong Joon Ho To be Bong Joon Ho Billy Porter lead a double life as a cold office secretary, to which the public is concerned EminemInteresting performance too James Corden and Rebel Wilson This year’s celebrations, dressed like real cats, sparked some batshit reactions.

We just have to dive right in.

“BECAUSE I FUCK IT” pic.twitter.com/gxFvgJbWl5

– Joe Pesci (@ JoeCordy23), February 10, 2020

I would take a bullet for Bong Joon Ho. Period.

Jess Mariano left so Timothée could fix my Honda picture

– Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) February 10, 2020

Billy Porter somehow managed to master both the #Oscars and the way people tweet about it. Pic.twitter.com/1DpxpRx5Ht

– Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) February 9, 2020

Billy channels me to a party and an hour later to a campfire party while a guy with a dreadlock sings “Wonderwall” with his guitar. Not happy, Jan

Ehhhhhhhh yes fuck pic.twitter.com/0gUWtTcX9u

– Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson), February 9, 2020

The Academy Awards are brave because they have people on stage in Midsommar outfits they haven’t even nominated

– clemmie – PARASITE BP WINNER (@cIemmie) February 10, 2020

Parasite performers should hide in secret passages everywhere on the stage.

– Louis Virtel (@ Louisvirtel), February 10, 2020

Nailed it https://t.co/roqq0ohAP4

– Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry), February 10, 2020

Taika Waititi, who puts his Oscar under the chair, is a mood. #Oscars

???? Brie Larson on Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/rpC5tVOVfT

– Brie Larson Online (@blarsononline) February 10, 2020

Good mood. Is likely to end up as his toilet brush, in which case we have no choice but to stand.

Imagine you have been working on winning an Oscar all your life, and this is what https://t.co/seLCyky3MR gives you

– Marc (@MarcSnetiker) February 10, 2020

The following cat is all of us. Every one of us.

pic.twitter.com/abf0KfVxLO

– Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) February 10, 2020

Oscars show producers trying to get in touch with “the youth” by bringing Eminem #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1r9rtexpe4

– Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) February 10, 2020

Martin Scorsese and his daughter react to Eminem.

You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/n4eMXf7DfZ

– Steven Santos (@ stevensantos), February 10, 2020

THIS:

I weed after smoking for the first time pic.twitter.com/4nq76LFSZR

– Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) February 10, 2020

ALSO THIS:

tfw you drink almond milk pic.twitter.com/bJIolX2RFU

– Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff), February 10, 2020

I cackle.

Parasite meeting green book on the best picture Wikipedia page #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pxu4DTLesV

– matt (@RealMattGannon) February 10, 2020

I’m sure that’s enough material to keep us going until next year’s ceremony. That being said, I’m sure to shout out about the priceless reactions of the audience EminemPerformance for all ages. I mean, seriously, I dare to find someone who doesn’t like it Martin Scorsese Watch out slim Shady, God bless the sleeves of the internet – I bow to you.

Image:

