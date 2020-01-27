A shame | Memo of talking points

The New York Times reports that John Bolton recently began circulating the manuscript of this upcoming book to DC associates. Above all, he also sent a copy to the White House for a pre-publication review. (In theory, this is to examine it for any classified information.) In this document, Bolton is said to have written that in August 2019, President Trump had told him that he wanted to continue suspending military aid to the Ukraine until Ukraine gave in and helped investigate Joe Biden and other Democrats.

In fact, this is hardly surprising. I think there is little chance – but no chance – that it will change the equation of the vote for Senate Republicans to hear witness testimony. But it is still important to note that during the trial we have a clear indication that the president’s chief foreign policy at the time claims that his entire defense against impeachment is false.

But the most important thing is that we should not lose sight of what a shame is. Bolton, as we have suspected, denied critical information to a legal and constitutional judicial inquiry while making it available to what is ultimately a private enterprise. There is simply no conceivable justification for this from any angle. It is really a shame.