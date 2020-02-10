A sharp rise in migrants in the past month has stopped Libya: UNHCR

KAIRO – The United States Refugee Agency reported on Friday that the total number of migrants intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard last month increased 121 percent compared to the same period last year.

In January alone, the UNHCR said it had registered 1,040 refugees and migrants who had been stopped by the Coast Guard and returned to the Libyan coasts, a dramatic increase from the 469 who had been saved the previous month. It classified the population as 70 percent men, 18 percent women and 12 percent children.

The relentless war in Libya has made the country an important haven for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

The European Union has trained and funded the Libyan coast guard in its attempts to curb the migratory flow across the Mediterranean to keep the migration crisis off its shores. The numbers show that these efforts did not prevent people from getting on boats and starting the journey.

It is a controversial alliance. The coast guard catches migrants and brings them back to Libya, where they often end up in poor detention centers that are notorious for rape and torture by militias.

Migrants have told The Associated Press that they have been blackmailed and abused by Libyan government ministries of interior in the west.

Last week, the UNHCR halted its collection and departure facility, which was intended as an alternative to detention, but was overrun by migrants who fled from other centers that had fled Libya. The Associated Press has documented the dangerous and dehumanizing circumstances at the facility over the past year.

The agency reported that migrants continue to be evacuated to “safer places”. Over 300 people had agreed to move to the “urban community” with aid packages. The facility is closed because the fighting for the capital, Tripoli, has intensified.

After a small van loaded with migrants crashed into a tanker on Thursday, killing six and seriously injuring twelve, the International Organization for Migration warned of the urgent need to prosecute smugglers and traffickers in Libya.

“This incident is a clear reminder of the dangerous journeys that desperate people suffer, many of whom are fleeing conflict and poverty,” said Federico Soda, director of the agency.

While an armistice breaks down in the war-torn country despite international diplomatic efforts, the oil-rich Libyan economy is crumbling. Tribes loyal to the Eastern European armed forces that besiege Tripoli have shut down oil fields and production facilities and starved Libya at its main source of income to gain political influence. The National Oil Corporation put the losses on Friday at over $ 1 billion.

