Georgia Football is the main theme at DawgNation Daily – the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Inquire with host Brandon Adams and DawgNation experts about everything related to UGA athletics as they summarize the latest Georgian football recruitment news and talk about coach Kirby Smart’s efforts to get the Bulldogs back to the top of the SEC bring to. In episode # 1,124 (February 4, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA defense can live up to the hype in the coming season.

Georgia football podcast: a simple wish to defend the UGA

Start of the show: The defense of Georgia was already the subject of hype this postseason. I’m going to discuss a simple thing at today’s show that could help the Bulldogs live up to these expectations, and explain why some UGA securityers suggest Richard LeCounte could become an all-American this year.

10-minute mark: I am discussing a pointed statement from an ESPN author about a big question that UGA is facing.

15-minute mark: DawgNations Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include …

Expectations of UGA to run back Zamir White

Where Bulldogs players could go in the upcoming NFL draft

Former UGA quarterback Aaron Murray is named an XFL starter

And a preview of the National Signing Day

30-minute mark: I’m looking at other SEC headlines, including ex-Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello announced his move to Mississippi. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy campaigns for Florida and takes a look at some of the big questions facing some of the SEC’s key candidates.

35-minute mark: I’m discussing the dilemma of seeing Guns-N-Roses at Bobby Dodd Stadium in August, but I’m not thrilled that part of my money goes to Georgia Tech.

End of the show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.