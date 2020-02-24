a-single-human-being-taken-to-vumc-after-dabbs-avenue-property-fireplace-in-nashville

Natalie Neysa Alund, The Tennessean Published 10: 30 a.m. CT Feb. 24, 2020 | Up to date 10: 42 a.m. CT Feb. 24, 2020

Unexpected emergency crews are getting a individual to the clinic next a household fireplace in Nashville Monday early morning, the Nashville Fire Division is reporting.

Firefighters responded just before 9: 45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dabbs Avenue in close proximity to Outdated Hickory for a report of a home on hearth, a Metro Nashville dispatcher explained.

Hearth spokesman Joseph Pleasant said the patient suffered non-daily life threatening accidents and was staying transported just after suffering smoke inhalation.

A fire investigator is en route to the household to establish the lead to of the hearth, Pleasant reported.

This is a building tale.

