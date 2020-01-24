A special course on disaster prevention spurs Kobe survivors’ mission to teach others

KOBE – In the early morning of January 17, 1995, Kurumi Kishimoto was suddenly awakened by “rumbled noises” like she had never seen it before. Her family’s apartment on the seventh floor of Kobe’s Hyogo Ward was shaken violently as the dishes fell off the shelves. When dawn broke, Kishimoto was “scared” to see collapsed electricity pylons and spreading fires.

The 32-year-old Kishimoto was second grader at a local primary school when the great Hanshin earthquake hit. Her home lost electricity and gasoline, so she temporarily stayed with a relative in the city’s Nishi Ward. Her school was closed for about a month after the disaster, killing more than 6,400 people in and around Kobe and injuring more than 43,000. It was the first earthquake to reach the highest level at 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale used by the Meteorological Agency.

Thanks to her experience and a high school class for disaster prevention, Kishimoto has set itself the task of helping other people to learn more about disasters and prevention.

In 2002, Kishimoto was one of the first students to take a specialty course in disaster prevention at Hyogo Prefectural Maiko High School in the Tarumi district. The course, which aimed to learn the lessons from the catastrophic quake, was the first of its kind in the nation.

Until she reached high school, Kishimoto did not recognize her disaster experience as special because all of her friends had suffered from the earthquake.

Out of curiosity, Kishimoto chose the high school disaster control course. Still, she made friends with people who were not affected by the quake and realized that her experience of such an extraordinary disaster should be widespread.

The course allowed her to hear lectures from civil protection experts and officials from related nonprofits.

She also visited Nepal to learn about civil protection efforts. Hundreds of people died in a severe earthquake in August 1988 in Nepal. The country was hit by violent turmoil in April 2015 and another in the following month. The death toll from the double quake was 9,000.

Kishimoto graduated from Kobe Gakuin University with a focus on civil protection. Meanwhile, she worked as a volunteer in disaster areas in Japan and abroad.

In 2014 she started working at the Disaster Reduction and Human Renovation Institution in Kobes Chuo Ward. The institution’s mission is to share lessons from the 1995 earthquake with future generations.

Kishimoto is currently a teaching assistant at the Department of Social Studies in Disaster Management at Kobe Gakuin University.

She has brought university students to Wakayama Prefecture, where preparations are underway for a major earthquake in Nankai Trough in the Pacific off the shores of central, western, and southwestern prefectures, including Wakayama.

She also attended a disaster prevention event in Sendai and spoke to local students. Miyagi is one of the three prefectures most affected by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

In December 2019, Kishimoto gave a lecture at a secondary school in Kobe about her experience with the 1995 earthquake, including the fears she had at that time and the death of a friend at her primary school.

“It hurts to lose someone or something you love,” said Kishimoto. “If you think about what you can do to protect them, it will lead to disaster prevention.”

“I am encouraged to hear people born after the earthquake say they want to know more about the situation at the time,” she said.