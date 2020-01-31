A spectator guide to the Super Bowl LIV

Sunday’s Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs marks the biggest day of the year for sports broadcasting. Here you should know:

Kickoff: 6:30 am

TV: CTV, FOX29, TSN4

Radio: TSN 1050

Super Sunday for the Fox: This marks the ninth Super Bowl broadcast for Fox, and the second time he has played in Miami. CBS made the most of the Super Bowls with 20, followed by NBC (19), Fox and ABC (seven). CBS and NBC also gave their first Super Bowl.

At the kiosk: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the sixth Super Cup, the largest of a team of announcers / analysts on a network. Of the 22 couples who have made the game on television, Pat Summerall and John Madden have a record of eight (five on CBS and three on Fox).

Audience: The average audience for the playoffs is down 2% from last year. He was through the first two rounds but made a dive because of the tournament games not close. Last year, they both went on overtime.

How will this translate for the Super Bowl?

Last year’s CBS game between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams averaged 98.19 million on CBS, the lowest since 2008, when 97.45 million watched the New York Giants destroy the Patriots’ offer for a perfect season. . The record is 114.4 million for the 2015 Super Bowl between Seattle and New England, which was on NBC.

