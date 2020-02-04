A ‘Star Wars’ film will shortly “absolutely” have a director

A Star Wars film will “absolutely” have a director in the future, says Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy.

Kennedy was interviewed by the BBC on the BAFTA red carpet last night (February 2) and was discussing the future of the Star Wars franchise.

When asked if there was a film with a director on the horizon, Kennedy replied, “Oh, absolutely, no question.”

“We already have (female directors),” added the producer. “We do Mandalorian and we have two or three fantastic women who work with Star Wars and we just got Deborah Chow who does the Obi-Wan (Kenobi) series. We promote a lot of great talents.”

Kennedy previously discussed the idea of ​​a director for a future Star Wars film. In 2016, she said to Variety: “We want to make sure that a director who plays Star Wars is on the road to success. They are gigantic films in which you basically have no experience.”

“We really want to focus on the people we love to work with, see what they do to improve these leaders now, and involve them when the time comes.”

A director may have to wait for a few more Star Wars films: it has recently been reported that Jojo Rabbit and Thor director Taika Waititi are under discussion to head the next film in the series.

Disney CEO Bob Iger also said the films will take a break after the recently released film “The Rise Of Skywalker”.