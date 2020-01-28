A state is considering adding emojis to license plates

This is what emoji marks look like in Australia. Will the United States follow suit?

Personalized plate Queensland

You can’t go anywhere these days without seeing an emoji. They are in our texts and texts, tattooed on professional basketball players and involved in global problems that are as difficult as sovereignty. However, if you’ve managed to largely avoid smileys and other small cartoons, those days may be counted.

Vermont could soon be the first state in the United States to allow emojis on license plates. According to CNET, MEP Rebecca White has introduced laws in the Vermont House of Representatives that allow drivers to either add an emoji to an assigned license plate or as part of a personalized vanity sign.

Does that mean you’ll soon see Ford Rangers jumping over curbs with skulls and old woody PT cruisers with tongue-in-cheek emojis? Not quite. According to the legal text, which you can read in short, the draft law proposes “to create a new 9-fold license plate with the selection of one of six emojis”.

It is not clear which six emojis would be available or whether this question was even considered at all. (Perhaps they are conducting a public survey. In this case we can already guess which of them will be selected: eggplants, peaches, sweat droplets …)

However, there are precedents here. Queensland, Australia, has been offering emojis as an option on its license plates since last year. They’re not the exact Apple emojis that most people associate with the ideograms, but they’re close to each other. There are currently five available: laughing loudly, winking, sunglasses, heart eyes and the classic smile.

If that’s a clue, Vermont is likely offering only small yellow emoticons instead of random objects that, when inserted into a vanity, could make finding obscene and inappropriate plates a nightmare. But that’s all speculation until legislation in the state government advances. I mean by 📝➡️🏢.

Read the whole story at CNET