A story from Jimi Hendrix: Lemmy, psychedelia and super strong acid

The book Two Riders Were Approach by Mick Wall, which has left the traditional rock-bio format, is a psychedelic exploration of the life and death of Jimi Hendrix. In this exclusive excerpt we find Jimi at the height of his powers.

“More than 3000 young people attended two houses at the Coventry Theater. He can play the guitar with his teeth, lying on stage or behind his back – and do better than most in a more conventional position. The result was astonishing, completely individual performance, including hits such as Hey Joe, The Wind Cries Mary and Purple Haze, and the wildest version of Wild Thing ever.

“But the teenagers who were sitting in their seats before Jimi Hendrix were unmoved – and I suppose somewhat bewildered – by the Pink Floyd, a group for whom the new wave is more of a spring tide.” Coventry Evening Telegraph, November 20, 1996

Can you even imagine that damn it?

After Monterey: after San Francisco and LA. After the great hang of Peter Tork in Laurel Canyon: after the mansion of Steve Stills in Malibu. After the distant freak zone of Devon and Houdini, man, traveling on the Owsley seven-day weekend and the Burning Of The Midnight Lamp.

After the damn Monkees, man, are you kidding? After killing on the east coast, after taking-after-taking-after-taking-after-taking-back in the studio, with Chas breathing heavily in my neck, man, and that little bitch Noel pulls his faces and drinks his shitty brown beer, man, after all the hassle and nonsense and money I deserve you, man.

After Axis and Paris and Amsterdam and the Albert Hall and all TV and the radio, after the Melody Maker Award for “World Top Musician”, big reception in September in Europe in London, where believers go everywhere, man. Do you want to go to Coventry after all that? Do they even know what year it is, man? Coventry?

“That’s right,” Mike said. “It’s all arranged.”

Another damn package trip?

“That’s right,” Mike said. “Only this time you are the headliner. Forty minutes a night, two shows a night, a thousand pounds guaranteed. You can do it in your sleep.”

Jimi in a time loop, a downward spiral, everything drained: everything he had done in the year since he was in London. Everywhere he had been, everything he had seen. Everyone who now knew his name, his face, the whole crazy voodoo trip, man. And is he going to make a package trip? Wait – is Engelbert on the bill again?

“No,” said Mike, the air thick with cigarettes and joints. Pink Floyd, The Move, The Nice, Amen Corner … all very cool. Easy-peasy: money for old rope – and a good free promo prior to the release of the new album.

Jimi goes home to Kathy, drinks whiskey and cola, smokes Rocky Marciano and Marlboro reds, drops three or four journeys in a row, like you did when you stumbled every day, one more than yesterday every day until you finally stopped – when you finally stopped finally stopped. Jimi did not like to stop. Swallow speakers to help preserve. What if the aliens are coming down to finally say hello when you’re cold? Think about that, man. How crazy would you be. The best thing is to just keep going, keep on driving.

Three weeks, twenty-nine shows – a cheap package with exciting hits. The Move had three, Jimi four, including Burning Of The Midnight Lamp, which just squeaked in the Top 20, Jimi bent over it but never let it go completely, it’s not just about hits, you know? Pink Floyd only had one, Amen Corner had one and a half.

Jimi digs the scene for what it is, going out and doing his party favors, crossbumps, wagging his tongue, playing with his teeth, lying on the floor, writhing behind his back. Those forty minutes fly by, Jimi stumbles the whole three weeks.

Jimi had picked up a new English roadie for the tour, a young guitarist named Ian Kilmister who had known a small success in a northern ballroom party band called the Rockin’s Vicars. Ian – later known as Lemmy, after his habit of always asking people to lend me a loan – was destined to become a super-nature force in his own psychedelic pioneers Hawkwind (then later punk-metal) game manglers Motorhead).

Only twenty-one, he was lifted to London and managed to blow a room in the squat of Neville Chesters in Kensington. Ian had met Neville when he worked for The Who, “trying to reassemble the guitars after Townshend had finished smashing them.”

Ian had called Nev from a red telephone booth and asked him if he could chicken on his floor for a few nights, and Nev had said, yes, come and visit. Ian didn’t know until he got there, but Nev now worked for Jimi and shared the flat with Noel. The place full of guitars “in different levels of destruction that Marcel tried to merge from the bits – cannibalizing Rickenbackers”.

Ian lit a cigarette, blew smoke in my face, and went on. It was thirty years later and now he was Lemmy. Seeing Hendrix for the first time was the big turning point, he said. “I couldn’t believe him. Nobody could believe him. Nobody knew you could do that with a guitar. The big thing before that was Clapton. That was as high as you could get.

“Hendrix used to do a damn double someday and come and play it behind his neck, damn biting! I looked at him for many nights and he not only pretended to play it with his fingers. He played it with his teeth! drag and drag across the floor.

Ian still wondered how he could find his own path when Neville suddenly said they were looking for a second roadie for the next Hendrix tour. Luck!

“I have accepted £ 10 a week and all your meals and whatever. It was madness. Two shows per night. Just do your hits. Bang Bang Bang. Lots of fun. ”

His work was simple enough.

“Neville took care of all the electricity, I just bumped all Hendrix’s gear. When he was playing, I saw him on stage from a chair in the wings. You could never tell how he did it. He loved all the guitar players “Graham Nash sits behind the scenes all night with his ear on the stacks – none of these happy hands get you backstage with the damned canapés. In those days, people wanted to learn and improve.”

Even being around Hendrix outside the stage was a lesson. “He had this old Epiphone guitar – it was a twelve-string, strung like a six-string – and he stood on a backstage chair and played it.” Jimi was “a prince, a really good guy – old-fashioned. Get up when a lady enters the room. Pulling out chairs for chicks.”

Jimi had superman endurance.

“If you wanted to see athletic fucking, Jimi was the boy for that. I have never seen anything like this – there were always rows of chicks crazy in his dressing room. It was like: “Take a number and wait.” I scored sourly for him and his drugs. I would give him ten hits and he would take seven and give me three. They say that acid doesn’t work for two days in a row, but we’ve found out if you can double the dose. ”

After Monterey, Owsley Jimi had given thousands of tabs of his triple strength White Lightning. Those with the little owl faces stamped on it. They were not yet illegal. But what he hadn’t swallowed in the handful, he had given away as candy, or just dumped when he boarded the plane back to London. Now he felt that every time he played he had to do acid.

When the tour ended in Glasgow, just before Christmas, Ian was robbed. Jimi’s next stop was Scandinavia, followed by a three-month tour of the US. No English roadies required. Ian left Hendrix determined to bring his own like-minded band together. Many people who saw Jimi on that tour felt the same. Jimi in a hat with a wide brim, a feather and crushed red flames.

“Many of the boys got stoned,” Bev Bevan, drummer at The Move, recalled. “It was a very peaceful tour.”

“It was like a huge school trip,” said Keith Emerson of The Nice. Keith carried knives on the stage: pushing huge hunting daggers into his keyboards; throw them into the side speakers; whip with a real whip. The man had a whip.

Bored, Jimi bought a camera for a home movie. One night Keith does his knife act and throws them at the speakers, while at the last moment he sees Jimi poking his camera between the speakers.

“I kind of froze during the throw. Jimi stuck out his tongue and motioned to me to throw them at the speakers while he was in the middle while he was filming. I thought, I don’t want to be the one who puts him in the history books. ”

But Jimi is already in the history books. “I remember Newcastle Town Hall,” Allen Jones bounced on Amen Corner. “Jimi was very fake, because he based his guitar like a madman. And he may have been a little bit outside and did not adjust his guitar completely before he went on, or whatever. And he was constantly confused.

“He actually took the guitar off his shoulder this night and threw it at the Marshall pile. The place erupted and became damn ballistic! ”

Schoolboy shit. “I remember The Move once played and I rode a bike across the stage,” Noel Redding liked to remember. “Another time we placed stink bombs in the Bev Bevan bass drum pedal.”

Oh, how they laughed.

Jimi sees the other side of acid in Syd Barrett of Pink Floyd: his brain has already been blown out. Syd is standing there motionless, the band is filling, long crazy head-trip instrumentals, as if it is all part of the plan. A sold out Royal Albert Hall as the Experience powered by Foxey Lady, Fire, Burning Of The Midnight Lamp, Spanish Castle Magic, The Wind Cries Mary and Purple Haze. Jimi, Noel and Mitch are just showing off. Power trio trip, bending the world, yes.

Keith Emerson before he died: “Everyone involved in the tour, they would all come back and look at him because he would do something very different every night.” He often surprised Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell because they didn’t always know what he was going to do. He has certainly destroyed many speakers. I remember playing the Flying V guitar for the first time, and he threw it and it actually landed like an arrow in the speaker cabinet, and our backstage watching from the wings was just completely wow! ”

The night in Bristol: dozens of fans crush the dressing room. Enthusiastic signature hunters. One of them loudly at Jimi so everyone hears, “I think Eric Clapton is much better than you.”

The room freezes. Jimi turns around: “Well, I think Eric is also a much better guitarist.”

Another lost night, Jimi swings his guitar around his head, the seven furies, brings him down and he hits Mitch’s bass drum. Mitch in tears afterwards. Jimi is still stumbling. “You should not have done that! You have no respect for my drums! “It was true. Jimi is floating, spiral. Jimi wasted.

Two nights before the end of the tour in December, at the Nottingham Theater Royal, the elastic band broke. Jimi has just disappeared, hardly tries, the guitar is hopelessly fake, but Jimi hardly notices or doesn’t care.

Jimi giggled, but it was like a private joke that only he was working on, he and the crying voices in his head. The faces that surrounded him in his eternal dream, the rainbows and the caves and the wild money river and pet hate loves and lies and beautiful people, just none of them mine, really mine, ya dig?

Jimi giggled and did all his party tricks – pulling his teeth on the guitar strings, playing the guitar behind his back – but he couldn’t really let the music move, focus and breathe and create fire. He didn’t really try.

Almost a year ago until the day he and Kathy moved to the path on Montagu Square. Then Hey Joe had come out, been a hit – a hit! And Jimi has been on the road ever since. Not like before as second or third banana, a step ahead of the rent, the law, the baby mama, all that stuff – but this time like the big Kahuna.

Hey Joe, Purple Haze, The Wind Cries Mary, Are You Experienced – all hits, my brother! Big-ass hits! Then Monterey … big in America, baby, land of getting … the Fillmore, five in the West, the scene in New York, thrown away from the Monkees tour because she was too annoying for the little girls, the groovy Salvation home in New York, five there, the ambassador in DC, five there, then back to LA and dig, can you say the Hollywood Bowl?

Then who cared, baby? London, Berlin, Stockholm, no hang-ups, no white, black prejudices, named ‘World Top Musician’ by Melody Maker, overnight stay at the Europa Hotel, lots of good friends and groovy bad ladies, lots of good times and trips and ups and downs and all-round, the best dope, the best kitty, many good friends who live the dream together for you because of you.

A week later filming the performance in the Albert Hall, a stately performance for the educated white-rock classes, turned on, earned money, digging the Wild Man of Borneo act for the first time, something else, something more, Jimi digging it special , one for the collection, which a week later barely remembers.

Jimi is now publicly owned. No longer a secret. Mike and Chas smile happily from the wings. Everything is going to plan – almost – everything exactly on groovy gravy. Almost.

