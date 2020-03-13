A straight up director wants a family planning fan to get banned

Tavistock player Thomas Annear says white violence should be “eliminated” from football (Instagram/@Thomas.annear)

Footballer Tom Annear demonstrates what it means to be an LGBT + activist when he wants the ‘Homophobic’ ban on sports.

Annear, 26, plays football for Devon Tavistock. She is right and should be married to her boyfriend at the end of this year, but it hasn’t stopped her from calling on other forms of bullying.

This was when they were playing for the team in their Toolstation Western League match at Odd Down in Somerset, with a side winning 4-0.

A male assistant from the opposition group was swapping “wober” on the side of the pitch. Annear said things were getting closer when the man told her: “I bet your boyfriend will be fine at home.”

“It made me angry; There is no reason for anyone to hate anyone, ”he told PlymouthLive.

“And because they thought it was funny they made it wrong. My friend was there and he has two brothers who are gay and it is not good for him to see or hear.

“The way the man says it was not okay to be gay, when it isn’t. There is no need for him to abuse this.”

I’m all for the childhood between players and fans. But when they become deaf they are far from each other. Today’s game no matter whether you are straight, gay, black or white, we are all here to enjoy the football game @TSWesternLeague @FA #KickItOut

– Thomas Annear (@tom_annear) March 7, 2020

Tom Annear predicted what had happened to the prosecutor and supporters, as players were advised to be abused as spectators, protesters or officials.

He has also filed a complaint with the Somerset Soccer Association and has appealed to other players, no matter where, to do the same in case of abuse.

“It’s very important to start any case,” Annear said. There is no need to talk to someone this way. No one should do that. We must notify other people because there must be so many cases. ”

The Somerset FA has confirmed that they have been aware of the findings and would not comment on the allegations because it is a criminal matter, but added that it considered them “very important”.

Homophobia is still a major problem in football despite many clubs’ efforts to frustrate the sport.

Since 2013 all football clubs have been free to pass laws against killing single people. All restraining orders are written according to this category, and the statutory period is usually between two and 10 years.

Last month West Ham did this over and over and became the first football player to intimidate football players with a lifelong ban.