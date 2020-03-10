A study approving teenage puberty blockers has failed

Two pediatricians claim that data from a study published in the official journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) actually reveals the opposite of what their authors conclude: that puberty blockers are linked to positive results in mental health in young people who claim to be transgender.

In the February issue of Pediatrics, Drs. Jack L. Turban, Dana King, Jeremi M. Carswell, and Alex S. Keuroghlian stated, “The pubertal suppression of transgender adolescents who want this treatment is associated with favorable mental health outcomes.”

“There is a significant inverse relationship between adolescent pubertal suppression treatment and lifetime suicidal ideation among transgender adults who have desired this treatment,” the authors conclude from their data.

However, two pediatricians, both board members of the American College of Pediatricians, who have issued a statement of position on childhood gender dysphoria and the consequences of puberty blockers and sex hormone treatments, said the data reveal the opposite of what Turban and his. claim the associates.

“Given the controversy over the practice of suppressing puberty for gender dysphoric adolescents, Turban et al’s article creates more confusion than clarity,” wrote Drs. Scott Field and Den Trumbull in a comment replying to the magazine article.

The study authors used a cross-sectional survey of 20,619 transgender adults between the ages of 18 and 36. They examined the adults’ self-reported history of puberty blocking drugs during adolescence, and then looked at “associations between adult and access to pubertal suppression and mental health outcomes, including multiple measures of suicide.”

The researchers found that 90 percent of transgender adults who wanted, but couldn’t get, puberty blockers were experiencing suicidal thoughts. However, 75 percent of transgender adults receiving puberty-blocking drugs had the same suicidal thoughts.

Turban and colleagues reported that 16.9 percent of adults surveyed self-reported that they “never wanted” to take puberty blockers. One of those participants, 2.5 percent received the drugs.

The authors concluded:

After adjusting for demographic variables and the level of family support for gender identity, those who received pubertal suppression treatment, when compared to those who wanted but did not receive pubertal suppression, were less likely to to come up with suicide for life.

By examining the data, however, Field and Trumbull addressed several issues with the study:

The authors imply causal evidence for a reduction in suicidal ideation with transgender adolescents who received suppression of puberty (PS), but do not recognize the high rates in both suicide ideation groups (75% and 90%) and attempts. (42%) and 51%).

Pediatricians noticed a flaw in the study design of Turban et al:

Section design using online survey data is insufficient to validate the efficacy of life-altering therapy. Because the data was collected by surveys, there is no way of knowing how many participants in any group would actually commit suicide. The so-called “lifetime suicidal ideation” is misleading because at the time of the survey the PS treatment group was significantly (p = 001) younger (mean age 21.7 years) than the control group of the “always wanted” PS (mean age 23.4 years) and the total age range of the survey participants was 18 to 36 years. With the mean age of hormonal treatment initiation of 15.7 years in the PS group and 22.5 in the control group (p <0.001), it is obvious that the follow-up time in both groups was too short for value "the suicidal ideation of a lifetime". The control group was not adequately matched to the treatment group by age at the time of the survey or by age at which hormone therapy was started. As there were more than 30 controls for each PS case, they could have been trimmed selectively to better match.

Field and Trumbull point out that the result is actually the opposite of what the authors claim:

What’s more disturbing is that the PS-treated group actually had twice (45.5% versus 22.8%) the control group’s rates for severe suicide attempts (resulting in inpatient care) per year. prior to data collection.

Pediatricians identified another study that found that teens who identify as transgender, as well as those who identify as lesbian, gay and bisexual, increase at “ extraordinary rates ”, more than doubled between 2009. and 2017.

“(T) Teens they have are nearly four times more likely than their heterosexual partners to commit suicide,” noted Field and Trumbull. “The same study found that more than 35% of teen suicide attempts in 2017 were from sexual minorities, which represented only 14% of the teen population.”

According to pediatricians, there are no long-term studies that show that puberty blockers, sex hormones, or “gender confirming surgery” are safe or effective. They added those treatments, which “potentially turn receptors into sterile, physically altered, and sexual dysfunctional,” and should therefore be considered “experimental” until longitudinal studies can prove otherwise.

“The prevailing narrative that such interventions are necessary to prevent suicide is without sound evidence,” stated Field and Trumbull.

Turban said in January his findings add to the “growing body of evidence suggesting that gender-based medical care for transgender youth is associated with higher mental health outcomes in adulthood,” NBC reported News.

“It certainly argues the mistaken notion that gender-based care is inherently prejudicial and that it should be legislatively banned,” he added, seemingly referring to a number of bills introduced in states seeking to ban drugs and transgender surgeries for children.

Turban is a psychiatrist who was nominated on NBC Out’s # Pride30 list by producer Andy Cohen, who praised the psychiatrist’s efforts to “bring transgender youth stories closer to the general public” and to “build empathy and support” for. the trans community

“I’m a white man and a cisgender,” Turban told NBC Out. “I recognize my privilege. We have made so much progress in LGB health, but the T is behind. ”

Turban’s co-authors, King and Keuroghlian, are affiliated with the Fenway Institute, an interdisciplinary center for research, training, education and policy development for LGBT people.