A supergirl after the crisis resets his universe

In the past, Arrowverse’s major crossover events were so unique that you could skip them and still watch Supergirls storytelling. This is hardly the case with Crisis On Infinite Earths, an event that rewrote the basic structure of Arrowverse for the future. If today’s Batwoman is an indication of this, all CW superhero shows will feel aftermath of how multiple earths condense into one. But by nature, Supergirl would feel the change the most. After all, it was a big reason to break through the Rigmarol of crisis history, rewrite the hiccups that Supergirl was taking to another world because the show originally debuted on CBS.

So, yes, as stated in the Crisis Finale, Earth-38 (also known as the Supergirl Universe), Earth-1 (also known as Arrow, Flash, Legends Of Tomorrow and Batwoman Universe) and the unnumbered Black Lightning Earth now merged into Earth Prime. Aside from the select few whose memories have been restored (namely, all of our main characters), the rest of the world believes that this merged reality is as it always was. And in this world, it’s normal for the Flash team to team up with Supergirl or watch the acclaimed humanitarian Lex Luthor receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

The luthor fold is by far the greatest and most unexpected turn of the crisis on infinite earth. It suggests that Supergirl doesn’t see Crisis compression as a recourse to past events, but as an important storytelling engine for the future. Lex is not only alive and loved, LuthorCorp also owns the DEO, which means that Lex and Lena are the direct bosses of Kara and Alex. The cheesy DEO commercial that starts the episode is the perfect surreal intro into the new world, where Supergirl and the Luthors happily stand side by side. As Kara puts it (after asking someone to choke her with a spoon): “This is literally my nightmare.” However, for those of us who enjoyed Jon Cryer’s attitude to Lex, it’s kind of a dream come true.

“The Bottle Episode” focuses on getting our main heroes to a point where it makes sense that they are ready to work with Lex instead of trying to overthrow him immediately. Lex throws Alex and Kara on the idea of ​​playing chess privately instead of waging war against each other in public. Although Alex has her ethical doubts, J’onn encourages her to do the best instead of trying to follow strict moral guidelines. This means that the Danvers sisters seem to reluctantly agree to Lex’s terms.

Lena also reluctantly agrees with Lena, who spends most of this episode deciding whether to work with the best friend who cheated on her or with the brother she murdered for fraud. Interestingly, part of Lex’s work with The Monitor was to bring Lena back with memories intact. Under the influence of a seeker of truth, he admits that after experiencing death, he no longer wants to be alone, even if he absolutely turns on Lena when their partnership becomes an inconvenience. Although Lena was initially looking to work with Kara (a fascinating insight!), A push from her freshly flowered mother encourages her to team up with the devil she has known for a while. That, of course, is only part of Lillian’s own plan to get on Lex’s good side.

As Lex successfully strengthens its power, “The Bottle Episode” assures viewers that this season there are no plans to drop the Obsidian North, William Dey, Non Nocere, or Leviathan passages, even if some of them could look very different in the future. (For more information, see the Stray Observations.) But in a scream that “You were the only actor who wasn’t busy filming Crisis,” the great reintroduction to the new world of Supergirl is just a Brainy- Episode. Or more precisely, an episode of Brainy, Brainy, Brainy, Brainy and Brainy.

The action starts strong enough, with some sort of glitch in the matrix that leads to an abundance of Brainiac-5 walking around National City. In addition to our Brainy Prime there is a Brainy with a yellow belt, a Punk Brainy, a Lady Brainy (Jesse Rath’s real sister Meaghan Rath) and a Doomed Brainy who dies just in time to tell us about the danger on foot. The DEO team soon discovered that Al’s newly swung bar was somehow becoming a wormhole for the “orphans” who stayed behind when their planets fell out of life. In addition to the Brainiacs, these orphans include less nasty versions of the cryptonic witches who tried to change the earth for rule at the end of season three (an act I had mostly tried to hide) and a duplicate of Al the she takes the whole thing in a nutshell.

Admittedly, the setup contradicts what we were told in the Crisis Finale. This episode confirmed that the multiverse still exists. Oliver Queen only controlled the restart of the universe, so that the CW-related earth developed as a planet. I can certainly imagine that the reset caused some additional orphaned doppelgangers to run around, but it is strange that this episode repeatedly claims that the multiverse no longer exists when we are specifically told that this is the Case is.

The real problem, however, is not the potential continuity errors, but Brainy’s multifaceted, multi-faceted emotional journey, which is a strange anchor for this groundbreaking episode of Supergirl. Although it is a lot of fun initially to watch Rath play all of these different versions of the character (Yellow Belt Brainy in particular is a blast), the plot falls apart when we are asked to invest in the dark history of Punk Brainy (also known as Evil Brainy), who bottled his world and its 7 million inhabitants before it could be destroyed. From this point on, “The Bottle Episode” can no longer decide whether it is a silly frenzy (ie the bar fight set to * NSYNC “It’s Gonna Be Me”) or a serious character piece (ie the whole pathos about the Coluan practice of bottling world). So the difference is divided in an unsatisfactory way.

Our Brainy finally decides to remove his personality inhibitors (including the three dots on his forehead) and to embrace the “big brain” of the Colu as well as a natural green shape that comes closer to his classic comic look. I’m sure this moment was a huge thrill for fans longing for a more comic-based version of Brainy. For everyone else, it’s just a weightless exhibition about a weightless exhibition. (We learn that Brainy’s father burdened him with personality disorders as a child after fearing that his son would inherit his mother’s vengeful recklessness.)

After that, the episode just goes off as if the additional Brainys and these cryptonic witches are sent out fairly quickly. Even worse, “The Bottle Episode” ends with a big twist in which Brainy has to part with Nia to follow Lady Brainy’s advice to get closer to Lex and avoid the Leviathan-related mishap that has occurred on Earth , (No matter that she just told him how valuable her own romantic relationship is for her uninhibited life!) The dramatic breakup would be a more meaningful shift to the status quo if Nia and Brainy hadn’t separated and separated in the past season and a half all other episodes together again.

The eventual Brainy / Lex team is yet another way that Lex makes his way into the world of the show, even if it looks like Brainy is playing a long game against him in this case. All in all, “The Bottle Episode” is an embarrassing affair between Crisis On Infinite Earths and Supergirls new future. Nevertheless, there is a lot to discover. Especially when the episode ends by annoying the return of our own (or is he?) Winn Schott!

Scattering observations