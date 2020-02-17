[a-surefire-way-to-repair-redistricting-and-close-gerrymandering-for-excellent]

I am pleased to see the Sun-Times give some place to an op-ed calling for the end of gerrymandering in Illinois. The creator helps make his tips, but I am not convinced that his option is the ideal or proper a single.

There is 1 issue that the author’s remedy does not offer with. When somebody is creating legislative districts and they have specific data on the persons included, inevitably they will be creating choices on which district the residents need to be in. That will generally be subject to criticism.

For case in point, do you contort district boundaries to build a greater part-minority district, yet at the identical time build a Democratic just one?

Is it the aim of a ‘fair’ map that all districts be evenly represented by Democrats and Republicans? Not only is that not truthful to the folks concerned, but it will continue to generate the wildly distorted districts that we now associate with gerrymandering. There are locations that are just obviously Democratic or Republican. Would a ‘fair’ map break up them up to make them a lot more even?

The only way to get a definitely truthful map is give the mapmakers no data as to the persons concerned, aside from all-natural boundaries, like cities, counties, maybe significant highways, lakes, massive rivers. Some districts will be naturally Republican and many others by natural means Democrat. And which is high-quality. Just about anything outside of that will be open up for manipulation and corruption.

Larry Craig, Wilmette

Fleeing Illinois

It would basically good information for our state if the Illinois Coverage Institute took their possess tips and moved to Indiana. The IPI is an organization that understands minor and accomplishes even less for the Land of Lincoln. Never forget about, they were unhappy the disastrous reign of Bruce Rauner was not even much more disastrous.

The Hoosier Point out can have them.

Don Anderson, Oak Park

The Bad 52s

There applied to be a common rock band referred to as the B-52’s. I believe the 52 Republican senators who voted to preserve President Trump in electricity ought to be identified as the “Bad 52’s.” The Republican Get together believes that lying to Congress about sexual intercourse is an impeachable offense. But they consider using taxpayer dollars to bribe a foreign formal to interfere with the next election is not. At the very least Nixon did not use my and other taxpayers’ dollars to get re-elected. He bribed burglars with campaign income donated by eager supporters.

Now that Trump has been emboldened by the acquittal, he has fired a armed forces formal who had the nerve to talk the truth to Congress, interfered in the federal justice division sentencing of just one of his good friends, deployed extra ICE brokers to sanctuary towns to scare immigrants and seek revenge on all those metropolitan areas, and termed for more taxpayer funds to be taken from the Pentagon for his wall. And all that transpired in just a person week!

Why is it that only one Republican senator had the bravery to do the suitable issue and adhere to his oath? The Undesirable 52’s need to go through “Profiles in Courage” by JFK. In it they will obtain historical illustrations of people who cared about the ideas of our country. These 52 Republican senators obviously do not.

Jan Goldberg, Riverside