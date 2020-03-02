[a-take-note-on-the-flu-and-numeracy]

Permit me briefly deal with some of the e-mails in response to this submit under about the seasonal flu. Initial, all your comments is valuable and appreciated. For causes I really don’t thoroughly I comprehend some viewers have interpreted that write-up as saying either that the flu is even worse or comparable or that COVID-19 an infection isn’t that terrible. A single reader even claimed it played into President Trump’s endeavours to downplay the trouble. I strongly disagree, for explanations I’ll demonstrate under. But prior to I do, for clarity, I’m certainly not indicating any of those items. I say rather clearly that even at the small sure, COVID-19 an infection appears to be radically extra deadly than the flu and that all human populations have tiny to no immune resistance to it, which is also considerably various from the flu.

The point to me is numeracy.

These are frightening tales simply because the fact is scary and critical. It is inevitable that a great deal of people are likely to get sick and die in this epidemic. To the extent it’s at the lower close of predictions instead than the better end, that will largely be simply because of ‘social distancing’ endeavours that will be very disruptive to a great deal of people’s life and will have critical impacts on the global economic system.

The crucial concern to me is numeracy, as I observed in this write-up.

When you hear about quantities of individuals who have been exposed or contaminated or struggling critical sickness or dying it is not generally quick to comprehend what they signify. Almost 330 million persons stay in the United States. We all know that number or anything shut to it. But it is really challenging to really imagine what that range means. It is way much too significant a quantity to basically get your head all over. A little something very similar applies to health figures. These numbers are tricky to put in viewpoint or even understand, specifically when they refer to a little something that is frightening and a serious risk.

So all over again, the place is numeracy. If we have 100,000 COVID-19 infections in a month I really do not assume we can get our heads thoroughly all over what that means without having obtaining some sense of the baseline amount of seasonal respiratory illnesses that materialize usually – even even though this sickness is much deadlier.

Context is critical to knowing. It is not denial. I value your feed-back.