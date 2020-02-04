A tan is not healthy: ban sunbeds, says cancer researchers

Sunbeds are a public health threat and should be banned, a leading cancer expert said as the number of skin cancers soared.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the Netherlands today, as new figures from the IKNL Cancer Center show.

The center, which lists all types of cancer, registered 73,000 people in 2019 who were diagnosed with the disease. It is the fastest growing cancer in the country. Over 50% of new cancers are skin cancers.

A total of 50,000 people were diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, which is relatively easy to treat and does not spread. Other types of skin cancer, including potentially lethal melanoma, have also risen sharply in the past five years, the report said.

Skin cancer other than basal cell carcinoma was diagnosed in 23,000 people, an increase of 8,000 compared to five years ago. 7,000 of them were malignant.

IKNL lead cancer expert Peter Huijgens, who is stepping down from his post at the center, said the increase in skin cancer diagnoses is the result of increased awareness of the dangers of UV radiation, but sunbeds should be banned.

“We have to say goodbye to the ridiculous notion that getting tanned is healthy and that tanning beds should be banned by law. Redheads know they shouldn’t be exposed to the sun too much, but that’s really the message for all white-skinned people, ”said Huijgens of AD.

Huijgens said more campaigns are needed and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge, who told talk show host Eva Jinek that he uses a tanning bed every other week. “A tanned health minister doesn’t send the right message. This is the best way not to hinder the use of sunbeds. “

Huijgens said the Ministry of Health wrongly said that De Jonge’s habit of settling on sunbeds was “a private matter”. “There is no difference between what a politician does privately and what he says publicly. You only have one life, ”he told the newspaper.

Cancer was diagnosed in 118,000 people last year, around 2,000 more than in the previous year. Lung cancer is responsible for most cancer-related deaths. Last year, over 10,000 people died from the disease. The increase in cancer diagnoses is mainly due to population growth, an aging population and risk factors.

