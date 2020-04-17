A tangled web of companies buying and selling “credit” to reduce carbon emissions

In a world of climate change, where investors increasingly focus on environmental sustainability, companies are striving to improve their carbon footprint and their reputation.

Microsoft said it will be carbon negative by 2030. JetBlue hopes to be carbon neutral on all domestic flights by July 2020.

Even Barclays zeroed its carbon to zero after “ long-term pressure from the British non-profit ShareAction to cut lending to the fossil fuel industry, “ making all financing activities into the Paris Agreement’s goals and timeline. ” Announced that it was aimed at “matching”.

These are all great goals, and some people have an easier time than others. For example, a company that can kick most of the fossil fuel habits and switch to full renewable electricity with less trouble can make a big dent in its carbon load. However, other companies may not have an easy choice. However, in general, companies are never carbon neutral or negative in one move. Success requires conservation, smarter operations, and a combination of carbon allowances and offsets. And the balance depends greatly on the individual business.

Also, multiple companies may need to work together to share reductions and reduce overall carbon levels.

When carbon reduction is a monopoly game, carbon allowances and offsets are like non-prison cards. Company A, which has reduced its carbon footprint, has earned credit in one of two forms: Allowance is the continuous and future reduction of carbon emissions to the atmosphere. For example, switching to renewable energy, reducing emissions from chimneys and vehicles. Offset refers to the removal of previously released carbon from the environment and is a common approach to planting trees that extract carbon dioxide from the air and release oxygen.

This is not a term used by industry experts, but grouping both as carbon credits makes it easier to understand all of these. Company A can sell credits [a good faith time-off card] to Company B. Company B wants credits to reduce its carbon footprint, but it’s difficult to do so.

To beginners, it sounds like a scam. Does one company pretend to buy another company’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint? There are several ways to get it working to benefit everyone, but if you’re not careful, you can get on a green carpet that investors, the general public, and the business themselves don’t intend.

The flooring company’s interface claims that it has reduced carbon emissions by 69% over the last quarter century by changing raw materials and manufacturing. This does not include elements outside the control of the company, such as transportation, installation and final disposal.

“The biggest impact for producing carbon-neutral products is raw material procurement,” said Erin Meezan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Interface. “It’s out of our complete control. We have to convince our suppliers to make a shift.” If vendors don’t reduce their carbon footprint, more dirty operations Interface produces. And applies to the products you sell. Meanwhile, Interface uses credits to reduce carbon usage.

But are these credits just paper shuffles? The net carbon content between the two companies seems to remain constant. And what do you need to prevent credit owners from making money by selling them over and over?

Kenneth Richards, Associate Professor of Public and Environmental Affairs and Associate Professor of Law at Indiana University, said: “It’s different from saying that every project or every developer is seriously flawed.”

Credit trading can help actually reduce the total amount of carbon that affects the climate. By being able to sell credit, companies that are able to reduce their carbon footprint are motivated, and companies that need to buy them are helping to fund their goals.

Understanding the ecological implications requires the credit mechanism to incorporate three aspects that experts call additionality, leakage, and permanence, said Alex Leff, head of environmental law firm Sive Paget & Riesel. I am. Additivity recognizes that the project, which would have happened anyway, is not increasing carbon reductions, like the company ordered to reduce its chimney emissions. Lack of additionality can create the false impression of additional action.

Leakage means that a project done in one location may be countered in another. “Let’s say I have farmland and grow corn. I’m going to turn it into a forest,” Richards said. Farmers have offsets that can be sold to make the shift economically viable as carbon capture increases with changes. However, the demand for corn remains and other farmers may cut down trees to plant crops.

Or prevent the project from logging timber in Belize and create credit again. The stopped logger can take the saw to another location. “In drug enforcement, they call it a push-down, pop-up effect,” Richards said. “Others call it Mole Swatter.”

Permanently, its purpose is to ensure that its effects are long lasting. How many years after a new forest is planted, is it appropriate to permit logging? Decade? twenty five? never?

Credit is a voluntary system that companies have tried. That may seem like a great thing, as companies in principle need to reduce carbon as a promotional tool or to cope with public pressure. However, lack of oversight allows for multiple problems.

Some companies may decide to buy credit for something that happens anyway, like companies forced by court order to reduce carbon emissions from chimneys. Should a company be allowed to sell credit when a change choice is made?

There is also the possibility of carbon credit fraud. The Department of Justice may prosecute companies for selling credits that do not actually exist. The Financial Times reports that British Steel has sold excess credit that it believed was not necessary to meet EU commitments, which could be a mismanagement. In addition, buyers may have no way of ensuring that the promised reductions are actually made.

For these and other reasons, experts emphasize third-party oversight and certification. There are various governmental regulatory structures that use so-called cap and trade. The government sets limits on total carbon emissions in geographical areas and lowers them annually while controlling the issuance and use of credit.

“Every year we are lowering the cap and we need to find another way to reduce emissions,” said Jeremy Firestone, professor at the University of the Earth and Ocean Environment and Director of the Wind Research Center. At the University of Delaware.

Examples of these government structures include the EU Emissions Trading System, the California Cap and Trade Program, and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiatives in nine states, including New England, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. Overall caps are regularly dropped, so more innovation and action is needed to continue offsets or credits.

A credit system is paired with the cap. “For producing CO2, we need [credits] for every ton of carbon released into the atmosphere,” Firestone explained. Companies that are efficient in reducing their emissions can hold and sell excess credit.

The result is a transparent, market-based system that businesses don’t care about how they reduce and what is better. What is important is that overall carbon dioxide emissions continue to decline.

Or, instead of a government framework, companies seeking to generate credits that can be sold and monitored may work with NGOs that carry out voluntarily verified and controlled programs, such as the Gold Standard Foundation and Winrock International.

Prior to joining a current law firm, he worked for the Gold Standard Foundation. Participating companies are sometimes upset because it typically took years to get a project certified. “It’s pretty reassuring that the Carbon [credit] project wasn’t a fake,” he said.

Without any third-party framework, whether government or NGO, companies are much less likely to succeed in their programs. Companies that buy credit have no way of verifying actual carbon savings. “When you’re not certified, it’s like a bull right away,” Lef said.

“Everyone serious about joining the market is sure to buy certified and validated offsets from many entities that meet tracking and reporting protocols,” says University of Pittsburgh’s Sustainability. Director Aurora Charrard said.

Finally, if the company can’t show some solid strategies that offset or exceed capacity, there’s something wrong.

“Carbon offsets are not the only feature of climate change companies, and will continue to be the case,” said Marcus Krems, sustainability director of renewable energy operator Enel North America. Expecting other businesses to provide all their efforts and innovations and rely solely on credit may work for some time. But the caps will be tighter, and credits will be more expensive and carbon dioxide emission reductions will be much more expensive, as the simple ones are already for sale.

More must-read energy sector coverage from Fortune:

-The oil sector is quickly running out of storage for unprecedented surplus

—The massive air conditioning boom in Africa is about to begin—and it can strain the earth

-Coronavirus battle could be fatal to tackling climate change

-Businesses have finally begun to respond to climate change

— Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast investigating the evolving role of the CEO

—Screening: Climate Change Strategy PSEG CEO: “Should have happened yesterday”

Subscribe to The Loop. Weekly, see the revolution in energy, technology and sustainability.

. [TagsToTranslate] Climate change